OREGON, Mo. — The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans have spent the last four years building for this moment. The Spartans are 8-1, their best record since going 9-2 in 2016. But standing in their way once again are the North Andrew Cardinals.
The Cardinals come into the district championship with an undefeated record. North Andrew also has the edge in their head-to-head matchups with the Spartans. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s season has come to an end in four of the last five seasons thanks to North Andrew.
“Sophomore year still sits heavy on me,” Drew Quinlin said. “It was a two-point loss, losing it in the last minute, on the last drive. So there’s a little extra motivation to go into North Andrew and beat them.”
The Spartans will be tasked with slowing one of the state’s best rushing attacks for the second-consecutive week. North Andrew quarterback Carson Thomas is eighth in the state with 1,283 rushing yards. Sophomore Hayden Ecker is fifth in the state with 1,423 yards.
The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt feels confident about its ability to slow down the running game of North Andrew after holding Parker Muff, the state’s leading rusher, to just over 100 yards last week.
“They’ve got some really big boys, but I don’t think it’s anything that we can’t handle,” James Herr said. “I feel like last week prepared us well. I don’t want to assume anything because it’s a new team. I just want to be as ready as possible.”
North Andrew brings one of the most talented defenses in the state into Friday night’s matchup. The Cardinals have 33 sacks this season and 113 tackles for loss.
Senior Clayton Linville leads the team with 145 tackles this season. Fellow senior Wynston Walker leads the team 10 sacks and 38 tackles for loss.
“We have to make sure that we play good, team defense,” North Andrew head coach Dwayne Williams said. “Don’t try to do more than your job and trust your option rules. I think special teams could make an impact in the game as well. We have been able to flip the field in our punt game when we needed to this year.”
The Spartans’ offense has averaged 59 points per game this season. Much like the North Andrew, the Spartan offense leans heavily on its running game, averaging 309 yards per game.
The diversity of the Spartan rushing attack allows for multiple players to make plays at different times. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt has five different players with at least 20 carries this season, and six different players have recorded rushing touchdowns.
“We’re a pretty successful offense,” Quinlin said. “I mean, offense isn’t really where we struggle. We go into games knowing that we’re going to score points and I don’t think this one is any different.”
The 0-4 record against North Andrew weighs heavily on the minds of both players and coaches. Petersen’s hope is to put an end to the streak, but says they’re in for a battle with Williams’ Cardinals.
“It’s going to be a tough, physical game,” Petersen said. “Both teams are very similar in style and play. The difference in the game will be who’s defense shows up to play. It’s going to be a very old-school game. We’re going to try and break that 0-4 district streak against them.”
The winner of Friday’s game in Rosendale will face the winner of East Atchison and Stanberry next Friday in the state semifinals.