The regular season came to a close Friday night with just one of the Nodaway County 8-man teams coming out on the winning side of things. For Worth County/Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, North-West Nodaway and South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, the most important games of the season start this week, however, as 8-man district play begins.
The Tigers rollercoaster of a season started even before opening week. Worth County lost quarterback Ayden Gladstone to a leg injury the week before, and an impact player decided football wasn't for him early in the season.
The Tigers took it on the chin in Week One before rallying to win four of their next five. Their lone loss over that stretch came against King City and quarterback Landon Wells in his return from injury.
Worth County has taken a hit this season from COVID-19 and the quarantine rules. The Tigers have been without a majority of the Northeast Nodaway side of the co-op over the last half of the season and without all-everything lineman Austin Welch for the last month.
The loss of those linemen has played a big role in the Tigers’ struggles over the last few weeks. Both North Andrew and Stanberry wore down the Worth County lines late in those games.
The good news is that the Tigers should be close to full strength next week as they take a trip to Mound City. The only concern is the lack of offense the last two weeks. Worth County averaged 48 points per game the first six weeks but have scored just 28 over their last two.
“The district is loaded with a lot of teams that have a chance to win it,” Worth County coach Chris Healy said. “I think it’ll be a fun three weekends of football for people to watch.”
Platte Valley will be the eight seed in District 4. The Valley began the season with promise, but an array of injuries has left them without key players on both sides of the ball.
Platte Valley began the season with 66 points scored through its first four games. Since then, the offense has averaged just 14 points per game and opens district play against a Stanberry defense that allows 26 points per game.
“I think we have one of the toughest districts in the state,” Platte Valley coach Cree Beverlin said. “All these teams have played good teams and tough schedules. I’m excited to see what the postseason has in store.”
The North-West Nodaway Muskets enter district play as the seven seed and an opening week matchup with fellow 275 member East Atchison. The Muskets held the Wolves scoreless in the first quarter of their first matchup before allowing 62 points over the final three quarters.
“Both of us have changed since Week Two,” North-West coach Alan Calfee said. “It’ll help, but you have to keep in mind that both of us have changed since then.”
The Wolves have not been world-beaters on the offensive side of the ball, but still have averaged 42 points per game. The strength of East Atchison is firmly on the defensive side of the ball where they have allowed just 14 points per game.
The Muskets enter districts having lost their last three games. North-West has improved as a team under Calfee in his first year. After averaging 13 and 12 points per game on offense the last two seasons, the Muskets have averaged 20 points per game on offense this year.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s season regular season included wins over Worth County and Mound City. The Spartans hadn’t swept those two teams since 2016.
The lone loss for the Spartans came in week two against Southwest Livingston. The Wildcats handed South Holt/Nodaway-Holt a 76-38 loss.
Spartans’ head coach Josh Petersen said that the loss ended up being a good thing for the team as it refocused them and allowed them to go back and self-evaluate what they were doing right and wrong as a team.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt bounced back from the Southwest throttling and finished the season with a five-game winning streak. The Spartans’ 6-1 record was good enough to give them a share of the 275 Conference championship.
The Spartans will have their hands full with the district three bracket. While coach Petersen and his kids did what they needed to do to get the two seed, there are some dangerous opponents surrounding them.
The top seed in district four belongs to the state’s No. 1 team in North Andrew. The Spartans could also potentially face the likes of Pattonsburg, who has struggled this season, but also posses the best passing game in 8-man. Pass defense has been South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s biggest weakness this season.
Another potential scare for the Spartans is the sixth seed in the district. King City comes in with a 4-5 record, but three of those losses came without its starting quarterback. Since the return of Landon Wells, the Wildkats have lost just two games and those losses came to Southwest Livingston and Albany.