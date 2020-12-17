BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley rolled to a doubleheader sweep over West Nodaway on Tuesday in Burlington Junction.
The Platte Valley girls stayed undefeated with a 68-8 victory and the boys picked up their first win with a 75-59.
Platte Valley’s girls were led by Paige West with 16 points while Maggie Collins had 12 and Malia Collins had 11.
The boys team was paced by Trever McQueen and Gabe Nothstine with 20 points each. Matt Jermain added 12 points and Wyatt Tobin had nine.
West Nodaway’s boys were led by Bracxten Rohlmeier with 20 points while Tyler Blay made his season debut with 15. Grant Adkins added 11.
West Nodaway boys 71, King City 39
The Rockets routed King City on Monday 71-39 on King City.
Hunter Dawson led the team with 33 points while Dawson Fast added 13 points.
Kystin Aborn led King City with 19 points.
King City girls 56, West Nodaway 31
King City picked up a 56-31 win on Monday in King City.
Riley Linville led the Rockets with nine points. Piper Hunt added seven and Sydney Marriott, Erin Cook and Reagan Hagey each had five.
Stanberry boys 49, Northeast Nodaway 42
Stanberry beat Northeast Nodaway 49-42 on Thursday in Stanberry.
Auston Pride led the Bluejays with 16 points while Ben Boswell had 14 and Dylan McIntyre had eight.
The Northeast Nodaway girls lost 53-10 against Stanberry.
Northeast Nodaway boys 74, King City 24
The Bluejays beat King City 74-24 on Friday night in Ravenwood.
Ben Boswell led the Jays with 30 points. Dylan McIntyre had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Zach Pride added 11 points.
Auston Pride filled the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Northeast Nodaway girls lost to King City 43-15.
Northeast Nodaway girls 51, East Harrison 29
Northeast Nodaway picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday with a 51-29 win at East Harrison.
Jill Boswell led the Jays with 13 points while Jaden Adkins had 10, Anne Schieber had nine, Delanie Auffert had eight and Cassy Redden had seven.
Auffert also had 10 rebounds while Schieber had six steals.
The Bluejay boys beat East Harrison 64-34.
Worth County boys 59, Nodaway-Holt 26
Alex Rinehart led Worth County to a 59-26 win over Nodaway-Holt on Friday in Graham.
Aydan Gladstone added 13 points for the Tigers.
Brilyn DeVers led the Trojans with eight while Gavin Leeper had six.
Worth County girls 43, Nodaway-Holt 35
Worth County defeated Nodaway-Holt 43-35 on Friday in Graham.
Shaina Culp led the Trojans with 13 points while Kle Jenkins had 11, Krista Hart had six and Kayelyn Edmondson had five.
Worth County was led by Brandy Hunt with 13 points.