ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A couple years ago, Platte Valley added a new gymnasium in Conception Junction and a new baseball field in Guilford. The next big project might need to be some additional trophy cases to keep up the hardware the students are bringing home.
The Platte Valley girls completed the sweep of girls' sports district titles on Saturday by winning the Class 1, District 8 track and field championship. The team was dominant with 108.5 points, 23 more than second-place Worth County.
“That core group that has been in all the sports all year, that is pretty cool with all the district championships they've had and all the success they've had as a group,” Platte Valley coach Cree Beverlin said. “It has just been a lot of fun to coach them.”
In addition to district titles in softball, basketball and track and field, Platte Valley has 275 Conference championships in all three sports as well. They took home a state runner-up trophy in softball and a state championship trophy in basketball.
“We all just work hard and encourage each other to get better,” Hauber said.
Teamwork led the way for Platte Valley on Saturday on the track with the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams each taking first.
Malia Collins, Kayley Hauber and Stephanie Turpin ran both relays while Paige West was on the 4x100-meter relay and Maggie Collins joined the 4x200-meter relay.
In both events, Hauber's strong anchor leg secured the wins. Hauber wasn't done excelling though as she was second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
“It feels really good,” Hauber said. “I'm really excited and so are my teammates. We are all super excited to keep moving on.”
Hauber had company in the 200-meter dash with Malia Collins running it for the first time in two years. With no qualifying time, the senior was in lane 8 of the slow heat, but she managed to qualify for sectionals with a fourth-place finish in the 16-runner field.
“First time that I ran it this year,” Malia Collins said. “I guess it worked.”
Beverlin says Malia Collins is an example of the selfless attitude from this group of girls.
Malia Collins joined Hauber as a 4-event qualifier by taking second in the long jump. West finished fourth in the long jump and third in the 100-meter hurdles despite a sore knee.
“It is cool to see someone who is laboring through some pain like that have that much success,” Beverlin said. “... She has been a really good leader and motivator as well. I haven't gotten to coach her since I didn't coach basketball, so it has been a lot of coaching them.”
Maggie Collins and Turpin added a couple more district championships in the field events as Collins won the shot put and Turpin won the triple jump. Jenna Mason qualified for sectional in the shot put as well with a fourth-place showing.
Andrea Riley added to the Platte Valley contingent making the trip to sectionals in Higginsville on Saturday. The junior finished third in the 3,200-meter run.
“It has been super awesome this year,” Malia Collins said. “Normally, you take a year off and you think that your talent or skill level might be lacking a little, but I think we've done pretty much the exact opposite.
“Like Mr. Beverlin said it, it was a whole team effort today.”
Northeast Nodaway fans will have a treat in next Saturday's 800-meter run with a pair of Bluejays qualifying. Senior Anne Schieber was the district champion in the event as she beat East Atchison Tommi Martin, who beat her earlier this year.
“It is something that I wanted to do all season,” Schieber said. “There was one time that I was like eight hundredths of a second off of beating her, but that was kind of my goal to stay right behind her.”
Sophomore Ruby Wilmes took fourth in the 800-meters.
The Jays just missed having several other sectional qualifiers including freshman Jill Boswell, who was fifth in both the long jump and 400-meter dash.
“I'm just thrilled to death with everybody really,” Northeast Nodaway coach Jared Freemyer said. “Got good effort from all of them, even the ones who didn't qualify.”
North Nodaway will be represented at sectionals by freshman Saryn Brown, who took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
The West Nodaway girls team season ended on Saturday. Junior Reagan Hagey just missed qualifying for sectionals in the 3,200-meter run, but finished fifth.
Class 2, District 8 Championships
WESTON, Mo. — South Holt/Nodaway-Holt completed in the Class 2 district meet on Saturday in Weston.
The Spartan girls will be represented at sectionals by senior Reese Morris. Morris was third in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Class 2 and Class 1 sectionals will both be at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville on Saturday.