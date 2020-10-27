ROCK PORT, Mo. — The last set of high school volleyball Shaina Culp and Krista Hart would ever play was staring them in the face on Monday night in the district semifinals.
Nodaway-Holt (15-10) dropped the first two sets of the match 25-13 and 25-20 to Rock Port. The results were on par with what the Blue Jay home crowd was expecting. After all, they'd played played Nodaway-Holt three times already this season and had two sweeps and a 3-1 victory.
They hadn't seen the Nodaway-Holt team that came out in the last three sets of the night though as the Trojans roared back to a 5-set victory to earn a spot in the district championship on Wednesday night.
“We went into the game thinking that we can win this and we never gave up,” Nodaway-Holt junior Kayelyn Edmondson said. “It is just … I don't know, I'm so happy and I don't know what to say.”
Nodaway-Holt seemed to have everything stacked against them. Coach Tobie Bohannon prefers to go with her six starters throughout every contest and trust them to make full rotations.
That workload seemed to be a disadvantage on Monday as the lower-seed. No. 3 Nodaway-Holt had to play an opening round match and three sets against West Nodaway, while second-seeded Rock Port came into the semifinal match fresh.
The freshness of the Jays seemed to pay dividends quickly and they used a 14-3 run in the first set to cruise to a win.
Things got worse Nodaway-Holt in the second set as they were more competitive, but saw Edmondson roll her ankle during a play at the net. The junior was in clear pain from the moment it happened, but shook off any assistance or stoppage in play to check on her.
“At first, it was really bad,” Edmondson said. “But I was like: I have to play through this, I want to win this game and I have to be here for my team. Just playing through it was the only option I had for myself.”
Edmondson's limp grew worse as the match progressed, but Bohannon did not want to take away the opportunity for one of her top players to finish the season on her terms.
“I felt like I trust that she knew where she was at on her pain tolerance,” Bohannon said. “I felt like she did what she could.”
Edmondson says she knew that Rock Port was going to sense her as a weakness and attack her, but she wanted that challenge.
“They definitely were (targeting me), but it did not pay off for them,” Edmondson said. “I was going to push through and I was not going to let me be the weakest person on the team. I wasn't going to let that happen.”
The third set was a back-and-forth affair with Nodaway-Holt going up 3-0 early following a Culp block. The Trojans lead never got over three though and the match settled into the teams trading points and Rock Port scored two-straight to tie it at 24 late. Suddenly the Trojans were just two points from their season ending.
They refused to let that happen though and won two-straight of their own to take the 26-24 win and extend the season another set.
Rock Port jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set and the boisterous crowd got back into it. Nodaway-Holt's star hitter was just coming to life.
“Shaina, she is an amazing player,” Edmondson said. “... When she gets in her groove, we know that it is going to turn out good for us.”
A Culp kill put the Trojans ahead 10-9. A Payton Walker kill helped fuel a 8-1 run that put the Trojans in front 15-10 and silenced the home gym.
Rock Port battled back within one, but Nodaway-Holt would not be denied as Emma Bohannon and Kloe Jenkins each had key kills down the stretch, and Culp forced the fifth set with the final two kills to deliver a 25-20 victory.
“It was working,” Culp said. “My hits were on tonight and it caught them off guard.”
The Trojans should have been the more tired team. They had played three extra sets on the day, they only played six players while Rock Port subbed throughout the match, and they had one player limping more severely with each step.
None of that seemed to matter in the fifth set though. A pair of kills by Culp and a Jenkins' ace spotted Nodaway-Holt a 4-1 lead in the first-to-15 set.
Rock Port came back to tie it at 4-4 and it was 6-6 when Walker's kill sparked a 4-0 spurt that ended with an Emma Bohannon block.
“They just really were determined today,” Tobie Bohannon said. “And like I told them, if there is any time to peak, now is it.”
The Blue Jays rallied once more and tied the set at 13-13, but Nodaway-Holt had come too far to be denied. Culp found the floor with a kill to put the Trojans up 14-13 and Nodaway-Holt secured the final point to capped an improbable comeback.
“They learned a lot today,” Tobie Bohannon said. “Hopefully, we will just keep going up.”
The win puts Nodaway-Holt into the district finals for the first time since the 1990's according to Tobie Bohannon's estimation. MSHSAA records online extend back to 2009, and this is furthest the team has advanced in that span.
“It is crazy,” Culp said. “It has been a while since Nodaway-Holt has been to a district championship, and for it to be Krista and I's senior year, that means a lot.”
The road doesn't ease up for the Trojans, who will face an East Atchison team (15-5) who has swept them in each of their previous meetings. The Trojans will not be intimidated by the top seeds though.
“I just want to take it home,” Edmondson said. “I think we are very capable, and I think that we can.”
The championship match will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m., in Rock Port.