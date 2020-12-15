GRAHAM, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs defeated the Nodaway-Holt Trojans for the second time this month with a 43-30 win behind double-digit performances from Saylor Brown and Jacquelyn Cline. The Mustangs’ three-game winning streak matches their longest winning streak from a season ago.
“We came out of the gate underestimating them,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “These are the games I dread because we beat them once, beat them pretty good the first time, and I knew they were going to come in and want it and we just played even-keeled the whole time.
“We weren’t as aggressive as we could have been, but we kept on pushing and that’s the biggest thing you can take away from this.”
Much like in its last game, North Nodaway was slow to get going offensively in the first quarter. The Trojans’ press caused problems for the Mustangs offensively.
“I think getting our defense up and getting steals off of that will help us build some momentum and prevent a slow start,” Cline said.
The game’s first points came on back-to-back three-pointers from Brown and Cline, giving the Mustangs a 6-0 lead at the five-minute mark of the first quarter. The Trojans answered with their first points on baskets from Kloe Jenkins and Alexis Maurer.
After having its lead cut to two, North Nodaway doubled that lead with a layup from Jadon Dobbins. Dobbins’ basket came with two and a half minutes left in the quarter. The offensive struggle that was the first quarter continued after that as neither team scored the remainder of the quarter.
The Mustangs found some life offensively early in the second quarter, beginning with Cline’s second three-pointer of the game. Freshman Saryn Brown added another basket on North Nodaway’s next possession to give the Mustangs a 13-4 lead.
Nodaway-Holt standout Shaina Culp was held scoreless in the first quarter, but made her way onto the stat sheet with two baskets midway through the second quarter as part of a 6-1 run by the Trojans. Culp’s basket with 3:30 left in the half cut the Mustangs’ lead to four.
North Nodaway used a mixture of players to end the half with a 8-0 run. The Mustangs received points from Saylor and Saryn Brown, Cline, Dobbins and Lauren Herndon to take a 22-10 lead into halftime.
“It was good to see us score in multiple different ways,” Jackson said. “We are capable of that any given night and when we can step up and get a win out of it, that’s a really good thing for us.”
The Nodaway-Holt defensive performance slipped some late in the first half as the Trojans found themselves in foul trouble. Nodaway-Holt was called for double-digit fouls in the first half.
“It definitely hurt only having one player on the bench as a sub in, but what hurt us from pushing too hard tonight was the foul trouble,” Nodaway-Holt coach Dustin Jenkins said. “When you’ve only got six or seven to play, you’ve got to step back a little bit. We definitely saw that our press was working and wish we could have stayed with it.”
The Mustangs started to pull away in the third quarter despite a 5-0 run to begin the half from the Trojans. North Nodaway ended the third quarter with a 14-4 run to take a 36-19 lead into the final quarter.
Nodaway-Holt did its best to rally behind the shooting of Kloe Jenkins who scored eight straight in the fourth quarter to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 11.
“We were fortunate to get her open and she was knocking down some shots and I’m glad she stepped up and was willing to take a few shots and see if they would fall,” Dustin Jenkins said.
Kloe Jenkins led the Trojans with 12 points, while Culp was second on the team with nine points. Coach Jenkins said he has seen his team take major steps forward in his first month as head coach.
“Every day we get a little bit better,” Coach Jenkins said. “They’re definitely moving forward from the first game. Every day they’re learning more and fixing our mistakes. They’ve got their heads up and they’re a good ball team.”
The Trojans will play again on Friday at Union Star. Union Star is winless so far this season.
Saylor Brown led the Mustangs with 13 points before leaving the game late in the third quarter with an injury. Cline was second on the team with 12 points and Saryn Brown finished with seven points.
North Nodaway will go for its first four-game winning streak in two years when they host Cainsville on Thursday night.
“We’re sitting really good where we’re at, but we can’t get comfortable and happy with that,” Jackson said. “Once we get that figured out and start pushing for more, we’re going to be really good.”