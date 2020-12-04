STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — Third-place games can be tough, especially in early-season tournaments, with the two teams coming off of losses and each still disappointed that they aren't playing in the nightcap for the tournament championship.
North Nodaway's girls (3-1) showed no signs of that disappointment on Friday night as they rolled through Nodaway-Holt (1-2) 61-41 in the third-place game of the Platte Valley Invitational.
“We were shooting for the championship game this year and obviously for first place, but I think third is humbling for us this year,” North Nodaway junior Saylor Brown said. “We are just trying to figure out who we are right now and I think this game really showed that we can work together and figure it out.”
After Nodaway-Holt senior Shaina Culp tipped the ball to junior Kayelyn Edmondson for an immediate layup off the opening tip, North Nodaway spent the next seven minutes and 50 seconds of the first quarter frustrating the Trojan offense.
“Our goal was to find our identity,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “And if we haven't found it yet, we are getting really close to finding it.”
Nodaway-Holt didn't score again until a Culp basket with five seconds left in the quarter. Most of the trouble that the Trojans were having was breaking the North Nodaway press which was spearheaded by Saylor and Saryn Brown at the top of the press while the other three Mustangs were able to sit back and play passing lanes.
“They are fun to watch up top,” Jackson said of the Brown sisters. “They work so well together. … Our pressure defense, they have a lot of fun in that, and when we can kind of loosen up and have fun, we play really well.”
While the defense was strong, the Mustang offense got itself going with the help of the Brown sisters as well as Saylor had four first-quarter points and Saryn had three to build an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I think we play well as an up-and-down team,” Saylor Brown said. “We put pressure up top, run it back and play our offense. As an up-and-down team, it really — what is the word I'm looking for — discombobulates people.
“If our defense is working, everything is working.”
Nodaway-Holt drew to within 14-8 on a Kloe Jenkins basket, but North Nodaway is proving to be one of the deeper ball clubs in the area in the early portions of the season and back-to-back buckets by sixth-man Lauren Herndon got the team up double figures at 18-8.
Herndon admits that she was hoping for a starting job as a freshman, but she has quickly embraced her role.
“It was upsetting at first,” Herndon said. “But when we got into it, it showed that I was better coming off the bench and that I knew what I was doing. It just kind of works for us.”
Herndon's four points kicked off an 15-2 run to end the second half which included six points from sophomore Jacquelyn Cline, who capped the half with a put-back with two seconds on the clock for a 29-9 halftime lead.
The Trojans showed that they are a tough-minded team to open the third quarter though. Nodaway-Holt went on a 8-3 run to get the lead down to 15 points.
“If we can get it down low, we have two really good post players who can perform well for us,” Nodaway-Holt coach Dustin Jenkins said. “We just have to work together to get it down to them.”
Saryn Brown answered with two-straight scores to get the margin back to 19, but an and-one play by Culp followed by another Culp bucket, got Nodaway-Holt within 36-22. Herndon answered with a 3-pointer and Cline scored on the inside to stretch the lead back out.
Three Culp free throws and one by Alexis Maurer got it back down to 15 before Cline scored again and Nodaway-Holt's Krista Hart and North Nodaway's Jadon Dobbins traded 3-pointers to end a wild quarter.
A steal and layup by Culp got the lead down to 13 points which caused Jackson to call a timeout and warn her team that if they weren't careful, Nodaway-Holt was going to rally for the win. The Mustangs responded with a 3-pointer by Herndon and an 11-3 run to grow the lead back to 21 points.
Cline led the Mustangs with 21 points, but the team was extremely balanced behind her with Herndon putting up 11, Saryn Brown having 10, Dobbins scoring nine and Saylor Brown finishing with eight.
“When everyone is working in and getting their two cents in, it is hard to guard that,” Jackson said. “We do a good job, once we settle down, of finding the person who is open, working it around and taking what the defense gives us.”
Nodaway-Holt was led by its frontcourt as Culp had 18 and Kloe Jenkins had 11. Edmondson added eight as she continues to adapt to the point guard position.
“One thing we need to work on is controlling our tempo a little bit,” Dustin Jenkins said. “They all get kind of excited and we get to playing the other team's game. We just have to focus on slowing it down and kind of running our tempo.”
North Nodaway will be back on the court on Thursday when they host Bedford. Nodaway-Holt will look to return to the win column when it travels to East Harrison on Monday.
DeKalb 48, North Nodaway 44
The Mustangs found themselves in the third-place after a 48-44 loss to DeKalb in Wednesday's semifinal.
Dobbins led the team with 14 points while Saylor Brown had 11, Cline had nine and Herndon had seven.
DeKalb was led by Ashton Crockett with 17 and Macy Dittemore with 15. They went onto win the PVI.
Stewartsville/Osborn 55, Nodaway-Holt 30
Nodaway-Holt was in the third-place game following a 55-30 loss to Stewartsville/Osborn on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Culp led the Trojans with nine points while Jenkins had eight, Edmondson had seven and Hart had six.
The WildCards were led by Olivia Dierenfeldt's 16 points.