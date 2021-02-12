GRAHAM, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys basketball team has been on a roll lately winning its last five games by an average of 37 points per game. That roll continued on Friday with a 79-28 victory at Nodaway-Holt.
“I thought our energy was tremendous,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
Platte Valley senior Trever McQueen got his team going quickly by hitting six 3-pointers in the first quarter as Platte Valley erupted to a 24-4 lead after the opening quarter. McQueen finished the game with 23 points — all in the first half.
“Their record doesn’t indicate how good they are,” Nodaway-Holt coach Michael Barbosa said. “They can shoot the the ball. We thought we could easily come out on shooters, but they were hitting from everywhere. (Matt) Jermain was hitting and (Trever) McQueen was hitting. When we got put in a hole our heads went down, and we could not get out of it.”
After McQueen stepped into a supporting role as the game got out of hand, sophomore Memphis Bliley took over as a primary scorer. Bliley hit four 3-pointers in the second and third quarters, and scored 16 points over that span.
“I’ve been getting open,” Bliley said. “They’ve been feeding me the ball. I’ve been getting open shots. It feels good.”
Platte Valley senior Gabe Nothstine provided the interior complement to the 12 3-pointers that the team connected on. Nothstine had 10 points and was difficult for the Trojans to contain on the glass.
“We showed tonight that we weren’t as mentally strong or physically strong as them,” Barbosa said. “Gabe, inside, for Platte Valley — he was a beast for us to box out and stop.”
Matt Jermain gave Platte Valley a 47-18 lead at the end of the first half with a 3-pointer to end the first half. Jermain finished with five points.
Alex Mattson added seven points for Platte Valley while Carter Luke had six, Wyatt Miller and Wyatt Tobin each had four, and Trevor Weir and Quentin Manship had two points.
“I definitely think we are going in the right direction,” Tim Jermain said.
Nodaway-Holt was led by senior Brilyn DeVers with nine points. DeVers now has 992 points in his career, but Tobin did a good job guarding the Trojan star.
“He has taken pride in that role, taken it to heart and done a really good job with it,” Tim Jermain said of Tobin's defense.
Nodaway-Holt’s Gavin Leeper added eight points while Blake Bohannon had five, Wyatt Wakely had four, and Clay Hanson had two.
The Trojans will have a quick turnaround with a game at DeKalb on Saturday before playing Northeast Nodaway on Monday and Mound City on Tuesday.
Platte Valley will finish its regular season with a trip to South Holt on Tuesday and a home game with Stewartsville/Osborn on Thursday.
“We have really progressed over the season,” Bliley said. “We are all finally getting it together. We’ve been together, but it is really flowing now and looking good going into districts.”