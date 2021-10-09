GRAHAM, Mo. – Nodaway Valley, celebrating homecoming, hosted Bishop LeBlond on Friday night.
Traveling from St. Joseph, LeBlond came in as the 11th ranked team in the state and it showed as they were able to rattle off 34-straight points on the way to a 40-20 victory.
After punting on the first drive of the game, Nodaway Valley found success on its second drive of the game. As Blake Bohannon dropped back to pass, he found senior Will Cordell wide open, Cordell then sprinted 72 yards to put Nodaway Valley on the board first.
Following a scoreless first quarter for LeBlond, they found the end zone 23 seconds into the second quarter thanks to the legs of junior quarterback Landon Gardner. Showing off an array of moves, Gardner juked defenders and then trucked a few more on his way to the goal line from 25-yards out to even things up at 8-8 early in the second quarter.
“He is a very difficult player to stop, because of the threat of him running the ball or throwing it,” Nodaway Valley head coach Alan Calfee said. “He buys time even when he has no time. The way he extends plays makes it so hard to cover, and then chasing him around just wares our defensive linemen out.”
After a Nodaway Valley interception, Gardner and LeBlond capitalized. Plunging it in from one yard out, Gardner racked up his second rushing touchdown to give the Golden Eagles a 14-8 advantage with 5:41 left in the second quarter.
Nodaway Valley struggled to sustain success throwing the ball. Before halftime, Michael Cook’s pass was intercepted by LeBlond’s Lane Harshman. On the ensuing drive, Gardner was able to add another score to his stat sheet, this time would be through the air. Rolling out to his left, Gardner was able to pull the defense in as he lofted the ball over the secondary to Jake Korell for a 24-yard catch and score. The Eagles found themselves up 20-8 with 32 seconds remaining until half time.
To begin the second half, Nodaway Valley could not get out of its own way. Forcing LeBlond to punt on their first drive of the second half, Nodaway Valley was in prime position to make the game a one-score affair. However, a bad snap gave the ball back over to the visitors.
In great scoring position, it took Gardner three plays to record his third rushing touchdown of the night, this time from three yards out. The rushing score gave LeBlond a 26-8 lead with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
“Penalties and turnovers killed us,” Calfee said. “It seemed like anytime we had a big play or a big drive going, we didn’t finish because of either a turnover or a penalty. Some of it is on me with the play calling, but we have got to be more disciplined, which also falls on my shoulders.”
Late in the third quarter, it seemed as if Nodaway Valley was finding a groove offensively. After junior running back Clay Hanson sprinted for 40 yards. LeBlond was able to halt this surge from Nodaway Valley as it forced a fumble to stop the Nodaway Valley drive. On the first play after the turnover, Gardner found senior receiver Julio Gann for a 76-yard sprint and score. The visitors found themselves up 34-8 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.
Nodaway Valley’s next drive was a promising one. Michael Cook got the snap in shotgun and kept it as he was able to weave his way through the LeBlond secondary on his way to a 26-yard rushing touchdown. However, LeBlond was not going to let the home team back into the game. Gardner and Gann connected once again, this time from 22 yards out to make sure the game was all but over.
“There are definitely positives from this game,” Calfee said. “Our pass coverage was good at times and offensively we did a good job of moving the ball, but with that being said, we have got to finish our drives.”
Nodaway Valley will look to right the ship next week as they will travel to face off against Southwest Livingston.