TARKIO, Mo. — James Herr goes into every meet confident in the javelin and for good reason. The Nodaway-Holt student, who competes with the South Holt/Nodaway-Holt team, has been a dominant force in his favorite event this season.
Friday’s Indian Relays in Tarkio were not different as Herr had already locked up the title before he stepped up to the runaway for his final throw. Despite already securing the first-place medal, the junior saved his best throw for the last one and set a new personal-best with a 48.91-meter toss.
“That last throw, I got real calm and focused, and I knew what I was going to do,” Herr said.
The mark puts Herr third in Class 2 this season. He managed that with a sore shoulder which held him out of the shot put.
“The last two meets, I haven’t been doing too well,” Herr said. “I’ve been dealing with something with my shoulder, I don’t know, but this meet, I came out and I really wanted to place first and beat my record.”
Nodaway-Holt’s other addition to the Spartan lineup also turned in a good day as freshman John Fuhrman was seventh in the 800-meter run with a 2:27.66.
“He has been improving each and every meet,” Nodaway-Holt coach Kellen Overstreet said. “Whether it’s two or three seconds, or a half a second, he is PR’ing every meet. It is good to see him out here competing against kids that are juniors and seniors, and hanging with them.”
The Spartans’ other big-time thrower Hayden Elifrits matched Herr with a first-place finish in the shot put with a 15.52-meter heave. The junior was third in the discus.
Other top performances for the Spartans came from Dawson Fansher, who was fifth in a strong two-mile field, and Brody Scroggins, who was sixth in the 400-meter dash.
On the girls’ side, it was the distance runners who shone the brightest. Senior Reese Morris took first in the 1,600-meter run with a 5:58.91 and second in the 3,200-meter run with a 13:14.45. Freshman Olivia Prussman was third in the 1,600-meters and fourth in the 3,200-meters.
The Spartans will take a week off before the Panther Relays on Friday in Mound City.
“I’m just trying to improve everyday,” Herr said.