GRAHAM, Mo. — You would be hard pressed to find any volleyball team in the state who brings back more career starts than this year’s Nodaway Valley Thunder.
Both Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway were certainly looking forward to their groups of seniors this season with all the experience they’ve gained the last three seasons. Now those seniors will join forces as the schools begin their co-op.
For Nodaway-Holt, Payton Walker, Kloe Jenkins, Emma Bohannon and Kayelyn Edmondson are all returning starters as seniors. For West Nodaway, Riley Linville, Piper Hunt and Reagan Hagey find themselves in the same situation.
“We’ve always been leaders on our own teams, but now that we are leaders together, I think that makes us really strong,” Edmondson said.
That is seven returning starters for six spots without even counting sophomore Sydney Marriott who was one of the Rockets’ best players last season. With so many players used to starting and playing the whole game and some obviously tough decisions coming, it would be easy to see the transition to one team becoming contentious.
However, Nodaway Valley’s transition to one program has been incredibly smooth and it has been player-led with how they have come together.
“We already kind of knew each other, and one of the first things that one of the Nodaway-Holt girls did was make a group chat with all of us seniors,” Hagey said. “They said let’s go out to dinner, let’s go eat, let’s talk about this season and let’s get excited about it. That really made me happy to be a part of that — to be a part of people wanting to bring everyone together and make this work so well.”
The seniors ended up going to El Maguey and discussing all their plans for the season. They also had a team brunch where the seniors cooked for the entire team.
Coach Tobie Bohannon has been very happy with all the team-bonding she’s seen over the summer and says that has transitioned to their play on the court.
“It has been really fantastic,” Tobie Bohannon said. “We’ve made so much improvement from the beginning to the end of summer. … They have all just come together and become one team from Day One. It has been awesome.”
The summer wasn’t just team bonding and dinners though. The Thunder attended a pair of team camps this summer and has worked hard to improve. They won the tournament at the Northwest Missouri State team camp.
“I hope that we win districts this year,” Emma Bohannon said. “I think that it is pretty hopeful because we haven’t shown out like we (did this summer). This summer we did pretty good.”
One area that was a question after last season was who would step into the setter spot. Tobie Bohannon’s Nodaway-Holt teams have gone with one setter in years past, but she is switching to a two setter lineup this season.
“Doing a 6-2 just allows us to have that extra hitter in the front row all the time,” Tobie Bohannon said. “… It just gives us more options.”
Those two setters will be two of the more experienced players on the team with Emma Bohannon and Edmondson transitioning over from hitting positions in previous years.
“Emma and I are both very flexible with where we play, so anywhere that she puts us, we are just glad to be there,” Edmondson said. “I am glad I get to do it with Emma because she has always been a good person to work with on the team. I am very excited.”
Nodaway-Holt loses one of the most feared hitters in the area with the graduation of Shaina Culp, but with Walker and Jenkins back along with all the talent West Nodaway is adding to the program, they should have a diverse offense this year.
“I really feel like our team as a whole — they just complement each other really well,” Tobie Bohannon said.
For Tobie Bohannon, the depth is a nice option to have as she has had limited bench options in previous years with low numbers.
“We’ve never really been able to bring someone off the bench who has been able to play with us,” Edmondson said. “It is nice that we have people who can come in and fill our spots.” Nodaway Valley will make its debut as a program on Saturday at the East Atchison Tournament.
“I cannot tell you how excited I am to play with these girls, it has been so much fun,” Hagey said. “Every day just brings new adventures and more fun. It is great to play with them. … I really wish we could have combined sooner so we could play more seasons with them.”