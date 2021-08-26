BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — In years past, Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway have struggled to get participation levels to what they would like for their respective previous co-op. With more change this year and another new co-op, one could have thought that trend would continue, but it has not.
“They have come together real well,” coach Alan Calfee said. “They basically hit the ground running. … I sat down and talked with a lot of our older kids from both sides early and said, ‘Hey, this is going to be what you guys make of it — what do you want it to be? Take ownership of it, take pride in it and kids will follow your lead.”
Both West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt are seeing an increased excitement for football with over 30 players in attendance when fall practice opened for the Nodaway Valley Thunder.
“We got co-op’ed with this school, and they got all excited, and they all want to do all sports now,” Nodaway-Holt senior James Herr said. “They are all just really excited for what this school has to offer.”
The coaching staff likes seeing the increase in numbers.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Calfee said.
The strength of the returners for the Thunder comes in the trenches where Herr anchors both ends after a Second Team All-State selection last season as a member of the South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans.
“I’m pretty excited, especially working with a new team,” Herr said.
Herr was a force in the interior of the defensive line for the Spartans last season — racking up a team-high five sacks and making 42 tackles.
Another leader of the defense will be linebacker Will Cordell who was a Second-Team All-275 selection last season for the North-West Nodaway Muskets.
“All-State linebacker,” Cordell said on what his personal goal is.
Nodaway Valley is well stocked with more size as well with veterans James Graham and Mason Chitwood adding to the mix.
“I talk to our bigs up front about controlling the line of scrimmage,” Calfee said. “It all starts with them.”
What the Thunder didn’t have as much of was proven speed and athletes at the skill positions. Clay Hanson and Michael Cook have flashed their potential in previous co-ops, but South Holt and North Nodaway filled many of the skill positions in those versions of teams. With the increase in enthusiasm for football, the team has plenty of new players who appear to bring that playmaking element to the table.
“There are a lot of new people,” Cordell said. “We have a lot more speed this year.”
Many of those players have shown their athleticism on the basketball court and one of those is Nodaway-Holt junior Blake Bohannon who is the team’s starting quarterback this season.
“First and foremost, he is definitely a good athlete,” Calfee said. “We want to use his strengths and what fits him the best. I always tell him, ‘Hey, use your athleticism, use your strengths.’ We are just going to try and gear things towards him. He has definitely done a good job trying to learn the system.”
Nodaway Valley showed some of its weapons in the jamboree which included a deep pass from Bohannon to West Nodaway senior Dawson Fast who scored on a 65-yard connection. Fast is another who came out for football after not doing it last year, but like Bohannon has proven to be one of the area’s best athletes on the basketball court and in the high jump during the spring.
Senior Gavin Leeper will see work at running back this season — he too has started for multiple years on the basketball court for the Trojans, but didn’t play for the Spartans last year. He impressed at the jamboree as well.
“He has done a really good job,” Calfee said.
Noah Farnan and Hunter Dawson are more basketball starters, who are trying out football this year.
“We have a lot of different kids that we can rotate through at the skill positions,” Calfee said.
It will almost certainly be a growing process for the Thunder this season with so many new faces, but the team seems to have the numbers and raw talent to be a very competitive team in year one.
“I know it is kind of early, but everyone here probably already considers this their family,” Herr said. “During the summer stuff, everyone has bonded really well.”
They will have the chance to show how good they can be on Friday when they open the season by hosting Stewartsville/Osborn. The game will be in Burlington Junction.
“We are all really, really excited for this year,” Cordell said. “I think we are going to do well.”