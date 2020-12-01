STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt boys basketball hadn't done much winning in recent years prior to the arrival of first-year coach Michael Barbosa, a former Maryville assistant coach under Matt Stoecklein.
Over the past two seasons, Nodaway-Holt has one total win. Just two games into his tenure with the Trojans, Barbosa's team has equaled that mark with a 52-41 victory in the Platte Valley Invitational over Union Star.
“It feels great to get that first win,” Barbosa said. “I believed in the guys all throughout the summer and the first part of the season.”
The Nodaway-Holt Trojans (1-1) were playing with just seven players on Tuesday and missing two starters, but they leaned on their three remaining starters, particularly senior point guard Brylin DeVers, to pull out the victory.
“We had to let other teams know that we are here to play,” Nodaway-Holt junior Noah Farnan said. “We aren't the same team that we were last year. We aren't going to be pushed around as easy.”
Union Star (0-2) grabbed the first points of the evening to take a 2-0 lead, but that would be its only lead of the game as DeVers answered with 3-pointer.
Nodaway-Holt fed sophomore Blake Bohannon in the post for much of the remainder of the first quarter. Bohannon had eight points in the opening stanza and the team built a 14-9 lead late in the period.
Union Star got to within 14-13 early in the second quarter, but Farnan answered with a 3-point play. Farnan, Bohannon and DeVers each had to play the entire game as Barbosa rotated his other two spots with the two missing starters, but leaned on his three most experienced options.
“We knew it was going to be tough, but we just kept pushing and we kept fighting,” Farnan said. “Coach got us some rest when he could, but in the end, we got to do what we got to do.”
The margin grew to as many as eight in the first half and a pair of DeVers free throws made it a 27-20 lead at halftime. DeVers was nearly automatic from the charity stripe on Tuesday, making 13-of-14. The senior got to the stripe much more in the tournament's second game after going 2-for-2 on Monday in a loss to St. Joseph Christian, but seeing the rest of the team make 1-of-7 free throws.
“I made it an emphasis to knock down free throws because we left so many points on the board,” Barbosa said. “When Brilyn stepped up and knocked down 13-of-14, that is a great number.
“That is a great improvement from game to game. Brilyn, he is a leader on the team. He sets up our offense and sets the tone for defense.”
Union Star got to with five early in the second half, but a quick 5-0 spurt by Farnan jump-started a 14-4 run for Nodaway-Holt to extend the lead to 44-28 after the third quarter.
Union Star opened the fourth quarter on a 8-0 run to get back within eight, but DeVers responded with his third 3-pointer of the night to give his Trojans some more breathing room. The senior closed out the game at the foul line and iced Barbosa's first win.
“I didn't want to go home empty handed, and I got it done for them,” DeVers said.
DeVers said that he made sure to get his teammates celebrating into the locker room a little bit, even as they were dwelling on the plays they wish they could have back. As a starter on the last two teams which struggled so mightily, the senior captain wanted to make sure his team enjoyed this victory.
“It is the best feeling ever,” DeVers said. “I love this team so much and just to come out here in the second game and get a win … it fuels us. Coming into the next game, we are going to have a lot more fire and we are going to try to take on anything we can and we are going to teams that we aren't the same team that we were the last couple years.”
DeVers led all scorers with 27 points. Farnan had 11 while Bohannon had 10 and sophomore Clay Hanson chipped in four as he started his second game of the season.
Nodaway-Holt now advances to the fifth-place game of the tournament where they will meet DeKalb, who lost to North Nodaway in their opening round game and then had a bye into the fifth-place game.
St. Joseph Christian 58, Nodaway-Holt 36
The Trojans dropped their season opener in the first round of the Platte Valley Invitational 58-36 against St. Joseph Christian on Monday in Osborn.
DeVers led the team with 17 points while Bohannon had 14. James Herr and Farnan each had two points and Gage Johnson had one.
The Lions were led by Carson Bowman with 18 points, Camden Lutz with 14 and Brent Boyd with 11.