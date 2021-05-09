ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — West Nodaway's boys track and field team has packed a lot of winning into just five athletes this season. The small, but mighty, Rockets will be sending four athletes to sectionals next week.
The headliners out of that group are Tyler and Riley Blay. The brothers finished first and second in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs.
Senior Tyler Blay has been on a different level from the rest of Class 1 through the season and that continued at the Class 1, District 8 Championships on Saturday in St. Joseph. On a windy day with sub-optimal running conditions, Blay laid down a 9:49.11 in the 3,200 and a 4:44.85 in the 1,600.
“My goal was to come in and, like you said, take care of business,” Tyler Blay said. “It is horrible conditions, so come in and move on basically. I'm happy with what I did, but just have to move on from here.”
While Tyler Blay was far in front of his nearest competition, that competition was his little brother Riley Blay. The freshman was nearly as far in front of the third-place runner in the mile and comfortably in front of Mound City senior standout Lane Zembles in the two mile.
“He raced well today,” Tyler Blay said. “He is going to have a big, big, big future ahead of him.”
While the Blay boys were dominating the distance races, junior Dawson Fast was adding to his out-of-nowhere rise as a high jumper. Fast joined the team midseason but was able to take second in the high jump on Saturday and advance to sectionals.
The fourth member of the Rockets heading to sectionals is senior Duke Ingraham. Ingraham saw his role change this season with the Blays' emergence. He was the team's top distance runner as a sophomore and a state qualifier, but has shifted down to hang his hat on the 800-meter run now.
Ingraham exploded out of the gates early in the race and set the pace. After his strong start, the senior was able to maintain the fourth spot and earn his place at sectionals.
“We've got a week here until sectionals and week until state,” Tyler Blay said. “We are looking for some good training and then taper off the good training and hopefully be able to pop something these next two race days.”
Platte Valley's Micah Wolf was one of the runners able to overcome the blistering start by Ingraham and the Platte Valley junior finished third in the 800-meter run to advance.
“It is good for his confidence,” Platte Valley coach Cree Beverlin said. “It is good for the whole team and it is good for those younger guys to see him have success and stick with the program.”
Wolf also will be heading to sectionals with the 4x800-meter relay team. Teaming with Trever McQueen, Ethan Holtman and Quentin Manship, Wolf and Platte Valley finished third in the event.
Northeast Nodaway senior Chase Atkins won the javelin. A two-sport athlete in the spring with baseball too, Atkins had a week off with senior trip last week and coach Jared Freemyer thinks that benefited him.
“He has been struggling with his arm hurting him a little bit,” Freemyer said. “He took the week off and went to senior trip and I think that is probably the best thing he could have done for it.”
Class 2, District 8 Championships
WESTON, Mo. — South Holt/Nodaway-Holt junior James Herr kept his stellar javelin season going on Saturday with a Class 2, District 8 championship in Weston.
The Spartans excelled in the throwing events with junior Hayden Elifrits winning the shot put. Senior Dawson Fansher will also be going to sectionals in the 1,600-meter run after finishing fourth.
Class 2 and Class 1 sectionals will both be at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville on Saturday.