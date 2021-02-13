GRAHAM, Mo. — Platte Valley (22-0) continued its undefeated season on Friday with its complete offensive arsenal in a 60-26 victory at Nodaway-Holt (8-12).
The No. 2 ranked team in Class 1 managed to put up 60 points despite no one on the team scoring more than 10 points. Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen was able to institute hockey-style line changes throughout much of the game and 15 players saw time on the court against the Trojans.
“It was a great team effort,” Pedersen said. “All the girls stepped in ready to play, executed fairly well and did what the team needed to do.”
Platte Valley junior point guard Stephanie Turpin enjoyed being able to distribute the ball to so many different weapons as 12 different Platte Valley players scored, and she wasn’t one of them.
“I know I have great shooters around me,” Turpin said. “When the moment comes, I’ll shoot when I need to, but these past few games, they have been on fire so I love getting them the ball and letting them get their points."
Junior Jaclyn Pappert got Platte Valley rolling early on with nine points as her team opened up a 13-2 lead. After Pappert scored on an assist by senior Malia Collins, Pedersen made his first line change of the day.
The second string didn’t have much of a drop-off, as Nodaway-Holt cut the margin to 14-6, but Platte Valley closed the quarter with a 9-0 run highlighted by a 3-pointer from junior Claire Galbraith.
Pedersen sent in his third unit to finish the first quarter and junior Samantha Terry opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 26-6.
“It is really hard to talk about one, without talking about 15, because there are just so many girls who are doing everything we ask in practice and working really hard,” Pedersen said.
Nodaway-Holt continued to fight and even pressed Platte Valley — showing that they were going to play their style regardless of the team on the other side. A basket by Shaina Culp and a 3-pointer by Krista Hart cut the lead to 15 points.
“We’ve pressed everybody, so we didn’t hesitate to press them,” Nodaway-Holt coach Dustin Jenkins said. “I was really excited to see the girls keep pressure on the ball.”
Pedersen liked seeing his players have to deal with a press and the overall tough defense that the Trojans were playing. Platte Valley sees a lot of pressure in practices, but hasn’t seen many teams willing to pressure them in the regular season.
“We see it every night in practice, but it kind of catches you off guard because, like you said, there aren’t a lot of teams who have tried it,” Pedersen said. “But we were able to execute and we shot some layups, but there were some times that Nodaway-Holt turned us over, so give a lot of credit to them.”
Platte Valley responded with a 3-pointer freshman Brylie Angle and baskets from senior Madelynn Mattson and sophomore Kayley Hauber to push the lead to 33-11. The margin was 33-13 at halftime.
Pedersen came back with his starters to start the third quarter and Malia Collins jump-started a 19-2 run with a 3-pointer. The lead grew to 52-15 before Culp ended it with a 3-pointer, but it was enough to set up a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Angle led Platte Valley with 10 points while Pappert and Maggie Collins each had nine. Malia Collins, Paige West, Sarah Langford and Terry each had five points. Galbraith had three points while Aubrey Mattson, Madelynn Mattson and Hauber each had two, and Sydnee Deen added one.
“No one is selfish on this team, and we all have the same common goal,” Turpin said. “That is to win and keep moving on."
With just eight players on the roster, Nodaway-Holt’s options were more limited with three scorers, but Culp led all scorers with 17 points. Kloe Jenkins added six points and Krista Hart had three.
“We ran our offense pretty well,” Dustin Jenkins said. “We didn’t get it inside as much as we wanted too, but we were still running our offense and getting some good looks.”
Platte Valley will play South Holt on Tuesday and Stewartsville/Osborn on Thursday before closing next week and the regular season with a showdown in Conception Junction with the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2, Wellington-Napoleon.
“We are all playing well together, getting a lot of people off the bench,” Turpin said. “It shows how well we work in practice.”
Nodaway-Holt travels to DeKalb on Saturday and will close the regular season next week with games against Northeast Nodaway, Mound City and East Atchison.