The Carroll family are a softball family through and through. That is instilled from birth.
“I remember when my oldest was born,” Tiffany (Carroll) Kirkland said. “She had long fingers and the nurse said, 'Oh, she's got piano-player fingers.' I said, 'No, she has softball-player fingers.' From the time my girls were born, I looked forward to them playing for the Trojanettes.”
That passion for the sport from Kirkland and her daughters goes back to her father David Carroll and his recognition of a need for northwest Missouri when Kirkland was still a baby.
Carroll had coached baseball for several years prior, but he saw that his daughter who was two years old at the time wasn't going to have a softball team to play on when she got older. He changed that.
“When she was about two years old in 1983, I decided that I would coach girls,” Carroll said. “... In 1987, the girls that I was doing that traveling team with were 12 years old and we ended up taking second in the state tournament. Back then, the state tournament was a really big deal. The only game in town was ASA softball, there weren't all the other organizations. There were 25 teams there in St. Joe that year and we got second so that kind of got things going.”
Carroll established the Trojanettes in Maitland which shares the mascot of the the girls' teams at Nodaway-Holt High School, which didn't offer softball.
“Before I even started playing, I remember going with him to games and tournaments all the time and watching the girls,” Kirkland said. “I was the bat girl for different teams and I really looked up to those girls. … Some of my earliest memories are of being at the softball field with my dad.”
When Carroll began the Trojanette program, his goal was to coach Kirkland to a state championship a decade later when she was 12 years old. That goal became a reality with Kirkland's 12-and-under team winning state in St. Joseph that year.
“I said when she was two years old and started it up, that I wanted to win the state tournament when she was 12 years old — and we did, we won the state tournament when she was 12 years old,” Carroll said.
Club softball was a bit different in those early years of the program. Now, there are many big tournaments throughout the year, but then the state tournament was as big as it got and Kirkland remembers what a big deal it was to win it.
“That was our second year playing,” Kirkland recalls. “We played the year before and that was the flood of '93 so we didn't get a lot of games in. … It was so exciting. It was a big deal. It wasn't like now where there are three or four state tournaments. It was the state tournament. It was hot out and it was so exciting. I remember just the thrill of winning it all.”
As club softball has evolved over the years, so has Carroll and his program. The Trojanettes have changed the number of teams they field each year to match the interest level, but Carroll's goal has always been simply to give girls the opportunity to play the game they love.
“Things kind of kept, I guess you'd call it blowing up, and more people wanted to play,” Carroll said. “I'd have tryouts for a 12 year-old team and 20 girls would show up. I hate turning a girl down, so I'd make two teams. I had more people helping me and at that time, in the late '90s and early 2000s, we had 10 teams going.”
The most recent groups of those girls have included two more in his own family tree with his granddaughters moving through the program.
Maddyx Kirkland finished her final year in the program this season with the 18-and-under team before she goes on to play college softball. Jacklyn Kirkland played for the 11-and-under Trojanettes this year.
“It is definitely full circle,” Tiffany Kirkland said.
The program has given Carroll the opportunity to spend time with his family during the summers while Tiffany Kirkland has helped coach and keep statistics, and her husband Adam Kirkland has also helped coach.
Kirkland says the legacy that her father has created with the Trojanettes goes beyond just their family or even all the players Carroll has coached. Several of Carroll's former players have gone on to coach at different levels, so the amount of kids that have been impacted by Carroll's coaching and his coaching tree are incalculable.
“I think that that is a pretty awesome legacy for sure,” Kirkland said.
Carroll says at some point he will try to sit down and write down all the names he's coached over the years, but admits that could take a while.
Despite coaching for 50 years, Carroll says he feels just as invested as those early years and doesn't foresee retiring anytime soon.
“I still feel good,” Carroll said. “A girl goes out there and throws 55 miles-an-hour or more and I can still go out there and catch her. There aren't many 67 year-old guys who can still do that. The kids make me feel younger so as they do that and God's willing, I'll keep doing it for a while.”
Carroll also coached girls basketball at Nodaway-Holt in addition to his softball and baseball summer teams.
“I've been very fortunate to have a lot of great kids play for me,” Carroll said. “Even when I was doing baseball with the Nodaway-Holt kids, I had a lot of kids who became great athletes at Nodaway-Holt. … To have success as a coach, you have to have great players.”
His daughter can tell how passionate he still is about the teams and players in the program.
“He does love it,” Kirkland said. “My dad and my mom both have a servant's heart and they give back. My dad does it not just to keep him happy, but he does it because he wants to help these kids. Whether it's youth baseball when he first started or youth softball, it is to give back.
“It is more than teaching these players about the rules of baseball and softball, it is about providing them with the skills that they need in life as they go on and giving them something to do while they are growing up.”
With his excitement for the game, Carroll’s players are stunned to learn how long he's been coaching.
“He is an amazing coach,” Maryville's Ashlyn Alexander said. “He really cheers me up, he knows what to say and he doesn't ever get mad at us. He knows how to calm us down and what to do. It is really funny because he doesn't flinch on third base either when a ball is coming at him.”
Carroll will keep impressing his players with his fearlessness and providing area athletes with the chance to play the game they love next summer as he goes into year 51.
“Every kid that I've coached, I just appreciate every one of them,” Carroll said.