MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four games into the season and the Nodaway Valley boys have already entered uncharted territory for anyone in the program.
The Thunder pushed their record to 4-0 with a PVI championship game victory over Stewartsville-Osborn, 53-46, on Friday night in Bearcat Arena.
“It feels amazing,” Nodaway Valley senior Bracxten Rohlmeier said. “We are 4-0 right now. First time I can say that, that’s for sure. You just gotta keep building off the victory though. You can’t be content with just one trophy.”
Nodaway Valley faced a lot of change this offseason replacing their leaders in nearly every statistical category with the graduations of standouts Dawson Fast and Hunter Dawson. They also have a new coach with Shawn Emerson stepping in to lead the program.
The change hasn’t phased the Thunder players though as they have embraced new roles and gotten the team off to a fast start.
“I’m so glad that it was with this group of guys and with this coach because they are just amazing people,” Thunder junior Michael Cook said. “They (want to) win over their own success, so they are for the team, not personal gain.”
That fast start culminated on Friday with the Platte Valley Invitational championship — the first tournament title that any of the Thunder players have won in their high-school careers.
A fast start was also key against the WildCards as the Thunder had a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and quickly built that lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter.
The Thunder rode their two leading scorers with Rohlmeier and Kayden Conn in the first half. Conn had 12 points before intermission and Rohlmeier had 11.
Trailing 29-17 at halftime, Stewartsville-Osborn focused on taking away Conn and Rohlmeier. They succeeded as the duo combined for just two points in the second half.
With those two being face-guarded, the emphasis was on the other three players on the court to take advantage of their matchups. Senior Blake Bohannon was the benefactor in the scoring column with seven points in the third quarter to help maintain the margin at 38-26 after three.
With the focus on the other two guards, Cook did a lot of the ball handling in the second half. His basket put the Thunder up 49-39 late in the fourth quarter.
The WildCards made a 7-2 run to cut the margin to 51-46 and had the ball with 19 seconds left, but Bohannon sealed the win by jumping a passing lane, making a steal and hitting his two free throws.
“That kid was sinking out to the corner and I was coming down the floor,” Bohannon said. “There was just an opening, so I thought I’d try to bait him. He fell for it and tried to throw a bullet pass across the court — that’s a long pass — and I just full-extended and caught it.”
Bohannon finished with a team-high 15 points. Rohlmeier had 13 and Conn had 12 while Preston Jenkins had nine and Cook had four.
Cook also drew the defensive assignment on WildCard star Braxton Gibson and held him to 12 points. Callen Curtis led Stewartsville-Osborn with 17 points.
“We played defense to take away the Gibson kid and we did a good job of that,” Emerson said.
The Thunder will look to go to 5-0 on Friday when they travel to Albany.
“I like it right now,” Cook said. “Coming off football season, a pretty poor football season, coming into a really good basketball start feels really good for us.”