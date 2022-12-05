22-12-08 NVB trophy.jpg
Nodaway Valley guards Bracxten Rohlmeier, Kayden Conn and Michael Cook celebrate as Rohlmeier hoists the PVI championship trophy on Friday in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four games into the season and the Nodaway Valley boys have already entered uncharted territory for anyone in the program.

The Thunder pushed their record to 4-0 with a PVI championship game victory over Stewartsville-Osborn, 53-46, on Friday night in Bearcat Arena.

