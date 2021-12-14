BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Monday’s 45-27 victory over Northeast Nodaway was Nodaway Valley’s closest win of the season as the Thunder extended its winning streak to four games. In the Thunder’s five wins this season, the team has won by an average of 28.6 points per game.
“I saw a few minutes of good basketball where they played together,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “Savanna (Marriott) hit some outside shots, which was good. We are just still trying to figure out who we are and what we are doing.”
On Monday, Nodaway Valley (5-1) and Northeast Nodaway (2-5) each got off to a slow start with neither team scoring until the midway point of the first quarter.
Freshman Savanna Marriott broke the seal on the rim with a 3-pointer to put Nodaway Valley on the board, and suddenly, the Thunder was rolling.
The team finished the first quarter on a 15-2 run with Marriott capping the first period with another 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. All 15 points in the first quarter for the Thunder were scored by freshmen and 39 of the 45 points in the game came from the freshman class.
“It is a lot faster than junior high,” Marriott said of what she has learned about varsity basketball.
The literal biggest piece of that freshman class, Ava Graham, opened the second quarter with a basket for a 17-2 lead. Graham finished with eight points, but Barnes said that she impacted the game beyond her statistical line.
“The high-school game is faster for them than the junior-high game was,” Barnes said of his freshmen. “They are learning and they are a good bunch of kids. Once they figure out all the little things, then I think they will be fine.”
Northeast Nodaway, a team with three freshmen and two sophomore starters itself, battled late in the half after falling behind 25-6. The Jays closed the half with a 4-0 run to make it 25-10 at the break.
“Some growth,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “It took us a while to get going, and of course, that did us in, ultimately. But we did have some growth overall. They got us 20-plus last time (52-26 in PVI Tournament). As long as they are always taking steps forward, I’ll live with the growing pains.”
Another of the dynamic Thunder freshmen, Paige Hanson, made sure that the Thunder held serve in the third quarter. With the team struggling to shoot, Hanson used her speed to create three layups and all six of the team’s third quarter points.
“It is a lot of fun,” Hanson said of playing an up-tempo style. “We are able to move the ball fast, get some fastbreaks and score quite a bit.”
The third quarter had a scary moment for the Bluejays with sophomore point guard Jill Boswell going down with a non-contact injury. After the coaching staff came out to check on the team captain, she limped to the bench under her own power.
Nodaway Valley took a 31-15 lead into the fourth quarter and the Thunder regained its shooting stroke. Marriott began the quarter by knocking down another 3-pointer. She finished with a game-high 15 points and four 3-pointers.
“Tomorrow (against Platte Valley), we have to shoot the ball from outside or else we won’t even be in the game,” Barnes said.
Marriott added another bucket before yet another freshman, Paidyn Linville, scored, followed by a Graham bucket. The 9-0 run pushed the lead to 39-15.
Northeast Nodaway continued to push in the fourth quarter following Boswell’s injury. The Jays had a 10-0 run to pull back within 40-25 late in the game.
“It took them a second to respond, and after they finally let it sink in that she was going to be alive, everything settled down and we were able to play a little basketball,” Saxton said.
In addition to Marriott’s 15 points, Hanson chipped in 12 and six other Thunder players were able to crack the scoring column.
The Jays were led by nine points from freshman Baylie Busby. Sophomore Dalanie Auffert added six points and Saxton spoke after the game about her growth as a player.
“Hasn’t she taken strides?” Saxton said. “I mean honestly, she has gotten nothing, but better.”
Northeast Nodaway gets a few days to rest and heal up before a home game against Rock Port on Friday.
The Thunder faces its biggest test of the season on Tuesday with a trip to Conception to face unbeaten Platte Valley (6-0). Platte Valley is the defending state champions and have a 36-game winning streak after last season’s perfect season.
“I just think we have to keep playing together and keep working together as a team,” Hanson said.