GRAHAM, Mo. – The Nodaway-Holt Trojans stumbled to three-straight losses going into Christmas break. On Tuesday night, the Trojans’ streak extended to four games with a 59-34 loss to the South Holt Knights.
“We’re not tough enough, we’re soft,” Nodaway-Holt coach Michael Barbosa said. “Every time we try to make an easy layup where there might be a little contact, we try to go around them and not go through contact. We don’t want to be mentally tough or physically tough, and that’s the biggest part of these kids’ problems.
“If something in their life is tough, they just try to avoid it. We can’t have that because if they’re going to avoid stuff now, they’re going to avoid stuff later on in their lives.”
The Nodaway-Holt offense came into Tuesday night averaging 45 points per game through the first half of the season. The offense fell well below that mark against the Knights and that began in the first quarter when the Trojans mustered just four points.
The Knights scored the first seven points of the game and it wasn’t until the 2:22 mark of the first quarter that Blake Bohannon gave the Trojans their first points of the game. Noah Farnan then cut the South Holt lead to three with 1:10 left in the quarter, but the Knights’ Dylan Schuetz scored back-to-back baskets to give South Holt an 11-4 lead after one.
The second quarter was much of the same for Nodaway-Holt, managing just seven points. Part of the reason for the offensive struggle was the Knights’ defense holding Nodaway-Holt’s Brilyn DeVers scoreless in the first half.
“They are a good team, they had a really good help side,” Barbosa said. “Every time that Brilyn would drive the ball, there were always two or three guys there. They are also very long, they blocked a good amount of our shots.”
South Holt ended the second quarter on an 11-4 run. The Trojans trailed the Knights 26-11 at the end of the first half.
DeVers and the offense found a rhythm early in the third quarter, scoring seven of the quarter’s first nine points. DeVers was responsible for five of those points and eight total in the quarter.
But the Trojans were unable to manufacture much more than that and defensively didn’t have an answer for Schuetz who scored seven of his 19 points in the third quarter.
“We were just one step off for all the help,” Barbosa said. “Every time we would help, we would just reach for the ball. We’re not moving our bodies a whole to try and get in front of him. We need to work on help side defense and take charges because there were multiple times we could have drawn charges.”
Nodaway-Holt trailed 41-21 at the end of the third quarter and the South Holt lead only grew from there. Despite not scoring in the first half, DeVers tied with Bohannon for the team lead with 13 points in the loss.
The Trojans will try and end their losing streak on Friday with a trip to face 4-3 Stewartsville-Osborn.
“We just need to work on a lot of stuff over the next few practices in order to be successful in our next four games in the next week and a half,” Barbosa said.