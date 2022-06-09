Maggie Collins and Riley Blay exploded onto the varsity scene in Missouri as freshmen last year with Collins helping to lead Platte Valley to a state title in basketball and Blay medaling in cross country and the 3,200-meter run.
As sophomores, both took the next steps in their growth as athletes and added state championships to their resumes. Their winning ways made them the choices as the Nodaway County Athletes of the Year.
After seeing his brother Tyler Blay win a pair of state championships last year, Riley Blay captured four state titles for Nodaway Valley.
“It meant the world to me,” Riley Blay said. “I knew I put in a lot of work during the summer to go into cross (country) very strong, but I didn’t expect to win it. I was hoping for top-5 and to improve, but I just made leaps and bounds over the summer working with my brother.”
Blay’s year started with cross-country where he was 16th as a freshman and among the returning runners were Plato senior David Held, who finished second behind Tyler Blay a year ago.
Held’s time as a senior was over 30 seconds quicker than his junior year, but Riley Blay was able to cut over 90 seconds off his time and win by just over 23 seconds over Held — who was second for a second-straight year.
“Knowing that other people are out there working as hard as me and wanting to be as good as some of the pros,” Blay said of his motivation to improve. “I just think of them, because I know they want to be good too. I don’t want to be out-worked.”
While Blay was winning his first state title, Collins was taking on a new role with the Platte Valley softball team. With the squad losing its top five hitters in the lineup from last season, Collins became the focal point of the team’s offense and also split time between catcher and shortstop to fill in wherever the team needed her most.
Platte Valley finished the season 15-10 and earned the top seed in the district tournament.
Collins continued to do whatever her team needed of her as basketball season came.
“You know that as you play more, more teams and more people are going to know you,” Collins said of being the focus of every team’s scouting report. “For me, it is just about trying to keep that out of my head and knowing that I have to show up every night, play as hard as I can, work and do what I need to do for my team.”
Collins extended her and her sophomore class’s win streak to 52 games before a loss in a cross-state line showdown with Iowa powerhouse Glenwood. Collins could not remember the last basketball game that she and classmates Kali Redden, Brylie Angle and Tina Turpin lost and credits them as much as herself for that.
“It has meant the world to have a close group of friends to be able to learn with and grow with in every single sport and in life in general,” Collins said. “Us growing up together has just made me feel more sure of everything. We push each — even sometimes when some of us don’t want to be pushed. We always know that we have each other’s backs and that is really nice to feel.”
The bump in the road didn’t derail Platte Valley as it won the next eight games including a second-straight state championship. Collins led the team with 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in addition to being the head of its vaunted full-court press.
The team replaced two starters last season and will have to replace two more this season with Collins slated to be the only returning starter from both championship teams.
“Hopefully just keep it rolling,” Collins said of the mindset moving forward.
Collins captured more individual success during track and field season with a fifth-place finish in the shot put.
“It is just the love I have for every sport,” Collins said on being a multi-sport athlete and what her favorite is. “Seeing that hard work pay off helps me keep pushing in every single sport and everything I do. … It just kinda depends on the season I’m in, I guess. I think I just like whatever I’m playing at the moment.”
Blay added to his hardware collection at the Class 1 State Track and Field Championships as well. Blay took home the distance triple crown with state titles in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
Blay used his kick in all three events by holding off Principia’s Rex Heath to win the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, and pass Principia’s Sam Omware just before the finish line in the 800-meter run.
“I feel like I run better under pressure,” Blay said.
The best news for Nodaway County is that both Collins and Blay have yet to compete as upperclassmen and both are driven to continue their improvement over the next two years.
“I got a lot of work to do, but I am up to doing the work and putting in the time,” Blay said.