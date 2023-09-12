MARYVILLE, Mo. — Chris Ruhnke couldn’t have been thrown into a more difficult situation for his first career action as a Northwest Missouri State quarterback.
Team captain Mike Hohensee had just led a touchdown drive where facing a third-and-2 from the 13 yard line, he completed a 9-yard pass to Trevon Alexander for a first down, but Emporia State linebacker Sage Sieperda came on a blitz, was cut-blocked by running back Tank Young and tumbled into Hohensee’s left leg.
Hohensee stayed in the game for two more plays — both handoffs to sophomore Jay Harris — the second being a 4-yard touchdown run.
Ruhnke came in the the next drive to the surprise of the Bearcat home crowd. Getting thrown into a 1-point game against one of the nation’s best teams is not the ideal situation for Ruhnke to thrive in his first collegiate action.
“It is pretty difficult when you get put in the position of never having played a college game and having to go out there and execute,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
Ruhnke struggled to a final statistical line of 7-for-28 for 98 yards and four interceptions. Redshirt freshman Henry Martin came in late with the Hornet defense largely playing conservative and led a touchdown drive, but was also intercepted and had a final line of 5-for-8 for 75 yards and the interception.
“They both did good things,” Wright said. “Two of Chris’ interceptions were actually protection busts, where he took traffic right away and tried to get rid of the ball — he just didn’t do it correctly. He had guys in his face right off the jump. Those errors can’t happen. They both did some good things. It is just going to be how they practice this week and we will make the decision as to which way we are going to go.”
Ruhnke was a two-time All-State selection for Platte County in high school and was a finalist for the prestigious Simone Award.
Martin was a First Team All-State selection at Blue Valley North. He holds multiple state passing records in Kansas including most completions.
“Coach (Todd) Sturdy is going to put them in a great position to succeed,” Northwest defensive end Kobe Clayborne said. “They have followed Mike for two years now, so they’ve seen what Mike did in preparation. I just tell those guys to follow those footsteps and just know that they are capable of doing whatever Mike was going to do. They wouldn’t be the backup if the coaches did trust them and they wouldn’t be on this team if they didn’t have the ability to do it.”
Now with the loss behind them, the Bearcats find themselves with their backs against the wall to extend their historic playoff streak. No one has ruled out that Hohensee could return at some point this season, but it will not be this week in Hays, Kansas.
The initial depth chart for this week lists Ruhnke as the starter and Martin as the backup. Wright says no decision on the starter has been made and both players will split reps in practice this week.
“No, (the decision) hasn’t been made yet,” Wright said. “We are going to evaluate until the end of the week and figure out where things are at.”
Hohensee has remained active in helping the young quarterbacks get ready for what will be one of them’s first start.
“There is a difference between having a coach talking to you and having a peer mentor you,” Wright said. “I know he has already spent a lot of time in the film room with both those kids on Saturday and Sunday and Monday. He is meeting extra time with them, just trying to prepare them the best they can.”
The infrastructure around their quarterback will be key against a Fort Hays State team that has shown tremendous strides from last season. The Bearcat offensive line has yet to allow a sack this season and hasn’t missed a beat while adding Harrison Merriman to the mix and moving his big brother Wes Merriman over to center.
“The one thing that has been a stark difference from a year ago is that we’ve been able to run the ball for two football games and our quarterbacks have stayed clean,” Wright said. “That is really important. They’ve done a good job. We are going to have to lean in on them a little bit more to try to keep the nerves of young quarterbacks in check.”
The team will also be hopeful for the recoveries of starting receivers Kashan Griffin and Keegan Sturdy, who each missed all or nearly all of the Emporia State game. They are each listed as starters on the initial depth chart.
“As far as changing schematically who we are, that has been defined,” Wright said. “We can’t change an entire system around one person playing. They have to be able to execute our offense.
“… We are just going to take what they give us so to speak. Not worry so much about chunk plays, but worry about consistently being able to put together drives.”
Defensively, one of the biggest keys is getting pressure on Fort Hays State quarterback Jack Dawson. Fort Hays State led Pittsburg State 14-13 at halftime this past week with Dawson throwing two touchdowns, before Pittsburg State shut them out in the second half and won 40-14.
“We are not where we want to be at all,” Clayborne said. “I think we’ve given up 180 yards of rushing in the last two games which is not Northwest’s standard. We hold ourselves to high expectations as a D-line here. We are supposed to be known as the best group on the team and that is just not where we are at right now. So we are taking that challenge personal. We got to be a lot better moving forward.”
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m., Saturday in Hays.
“Friday was a tough day, I’m not going to lie about that,” Wright said. “The good thing about football which is indicative of life — if you spend too much time looking in the rearview mirror, you miss what is in front of you. My big challenge to them is that we have to learn from the mistakes that we made and what we did wrong. And then we had to turn our attention to how are we going to fix them.”