MOUND CITY, Mo. — Mound City senior Tony Osburn and Maryville junior Caden Stoecklein have shared the court a lot through the years. They started playing together when Stoecklein was in the second grade.
At one point, Stoecklein and Osburn talked about plans to play together at the high-school level.
“We always joked when we were little that we were going to go to the same high school, but neither of us wanted to leave,” Osburn said. “It is just a lot of fun.”
On Tuesday night, Stoecklein’s Spoofhounds and Osburn’s Panthers faced off for what may be the final time the two mainstays of their teams match up in a real game. The Panthers (8-0) rallied for a 58-54 win over the Hounds (3-4).
“A lot of these kids are like my best friends, we hangout on the weekends, so it means a lot — it is like bragging rights,” Osburn said.
Maryville leaned on its superior post play in the first half and particularly senior Spencer Willnerd. The 6-foot-6 post had nine points in the first quarter as Maryville took a 16-10 lead after the opening quarter.
“I was told before the game by multiple people, ‘don’t hesitate, just go up,’ and I did that,” Willnerd said. “They started to fall.”
Mound City shifted Osburn to the defensive assignment on Willnerd for the remainder of the game to try to contain him. Osburn did well as Willnerd had four points in the second quarter and just two in the second half.
Osburn got going in the early second quarter and scored 10 points in a 12-2 Mound City run to take a 22-18 lead.
Stoecklein answered his friend’s run with back-to-back 3-pointers to retake the lead at 24-22. The two teams battled back and forth until Stoecklein ended the first-half scoring with a bucket to put the Spoofhounds ahead 32-28.
After Keaton Stone scored on a putback to push the Spoofhound margin to 34-28, Osburn got cooking again and had eight points during a 14-2 and the Panthers surged in front 42-36.
“Tony is the best player we are probably going to face all year,” Stoecklein said. “He can hit it from anywhere on the floor. He is such a big threat which opens up things for his teammates and whatnot. We just came into the game trying our best to contain him. Obviously, he is going to get his points regardless.”
To end the third quarter, momentum shifted again with Maryville going on a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer by Peyton McCollum and baskets by Stoecklein, Stone and Derek Quinlin.
The Spoofhound lead grew to six early in the fourth quarter when a Stoecklein 3-pointer made it 52-46. Oddly, it wasn’t an Osburn run which flipped the game for the Panthers, it was senior Wil Young.
Young finished an old-fashioned 3-point play with four minutes left to pull the Panthers within one and then connected on a 3-pointer with 2:22 left to put his team in front 54-52.
“He has grown a lot,” Osburn said of Young. “He put a lot of work in over the summer and this weekend, we got in and we both made a lot of shots because we knew we were going to have to score a bunch of points.”
Maryville senior Drew Burns tied the game with 1:35 left as he scored through contact. Osburn answered right back though and this time it was enough to put the game away.
After the teams traded stops, Mound City senior Brendan Tubbs, who provided good defense on Stoecklein and allowed Osburn to switch to Willnerd and protect the paint, got a layup with 15 seconds left to put the game out of reach with the 58-54 final score.
“It was a great opportunity to play against a good team,” Willnerd said. “We fought. We fought every single step of the way.”
Osburn led all scorers with 33 points, despite the Spoofhounds providing very tough defense most of the night particularly from Stoecklein. Young was second for the Panthers with nine points.
“For the most part, I thought we pressured him the entire night,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said of Osburn. “And he is good, I mean, he’s that good.”
Stoecklein led the Spoofhounds with 22 points while Willnerd added 15. The Panthers did a good job on the Hounds’ wings with McCollum having five and Burns, Quinlin and Stone each having four.
“As a team, when we move the ball and we play fast, that is when we are best,” Caden Stoecklein said.