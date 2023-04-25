KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds came into Tuesday night’s de-facto MEC championship game having allowed just two goals in conference. The St. Pius X Warriors matched that number in each half and rolled to a 4-0 win over the Spoofhounds in Kansas City.
The No. 1 team in Class 2 swarmed the No. 7 Maryville attack for 80 minutes and that was the message sent to the Spoofhounds as St. Pius took possession moments after the opening kick. The Warriors turned that into a corner kick in the opening minute and two shot attempts in the first three minutes.
Maryville goalkeeper Abby Swink saved the first of the two attempts, then relied on her teammates to block the second of the shot attempts. St. Pius controlled the possession for the first five minutes, keeping Maryville from its side of the pitch until finally crossing over in the sixth minute.
“They made good passes, then once we got the ball, we got a little frantic and started pushing the ball up the field to not anyone in particular,” Swink said. “That kind of took away any chance at gaining momentum.”
The tide never turned for Maryville after those first few minutes and Swink continued to stay busy from the box. The Warriors missed high on a shot in the eighth minute, then Swink converted saves in the 11th, 16th, and 18th minutes.
Swink was conflicted on what a match in which she is heavily involved means to her.
“It’s exciting because I know that I can save those balls,” Swink said. “But it’s also an eye-opener because I know I need to be talking to my teammates and encouraging them because even though I’m getting the ball — it’s hard for them too because the ball has to get past them first.”
The Warriors took shot after shot in the first half, but it wasn’t until the 29th minute that the attack broke through with their first goal of the match. It didn’t take long after the first goal for freshman Kate Sell to add St. Pius’ second goal of the half in the 35th minute.
The Spoofhounds were held to one long-distance shot in the first half. Swink finished the half with seven saves.
“In the first half, we kind of helped them defensively because we kept sending balls up and to the outside where they could then control it and move the ball around,” Swink said. “Honestly, we kind of stabbed ourselves in the back there, but they were just really strong and fast.”
The second half of the match was almost identical to that of the first half. The Warriors continued to keep possession and pepper the Maryville defense with shots.
Macy Wilderson scored St. Pius’ third goal of the match in the 49th minute. The fourth goal came a few minutes later on a cross that Brianna Witthar put in the net with a header.
The Warriors have had the Spoofhounds number in the matchup. Tuesday’s win was the 12th win in the last 14 matchups between the teams. The loss likely means a second-place finish in the conference for Maryville, but Swink said they can use these games to help them be better at the end of the season.
“Against these bigger teams, we learn that we need to play more aggressively, something we also learned in the Smithville Tournament,” Swink said. “I think we’re going to further our knowledge of playing aggressively, and I think that will help us out a lot.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Maryville as they travel to Harrisonville on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated the Spoofhounds 5-2 on April 6 in the Smithville Tournament. Maryville will then travel to Glenwood, Iowa, on Saturday for the Glenwood Shootout.
Maryville 2, Pleasant Hill 1, OT
The Spoofhounds knocked off the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2 last Thursday by going to Pleasant Hill and winning 2-1 in overtime. Kennedy Kurz and Mckayla Taple had the goal for Maryville.