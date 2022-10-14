22-10-20 NVNNVB lede.jpg
Nodaway Valley celebrates on Thursday in a sweep of North Nodaway at Burlington Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Nodaway Valley entered this season replacing much of its offensive production from last season with their graduating seniors, but knew its current seniors Alexis Maurer and Briley Holladay were ready to step up.

Recently, the younger players on the Thunder roster have been stepping up as well to power the offense. In Thursday’s sweep of North Nodaway, junior Anastyn Nielson and sophomore Reganne Fast powered the Thunder with 17 kills — nine for Nielson and eight for Fast.

