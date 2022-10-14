BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Nodaway Valley entered this season replacing much of its offensive production from last season with their graduating seniors, but knew its current seniors Alexis Maurer and Briley Holladay were ready to step up.
Recently, the younger players on the Thunder roster have been stepping up as well to power the offense. In Thursday’s sweep of North Nodaway, junior Anastyn Nielson and sophomore Reganne Fast powered the Thunder with 17 kills — nine for Nielson and eight for Fast.
“Timing and confidence,” Nodaway Valley coach Tobie Bohannon said of Nielson’s development. “Just knowing that she can and then doing it. That is really big.”
Nielson’s production has grown throughout the season for the Thunder, after she saw a lot of time in the rotation as a freshman at West Nodaway and had a more limited role in the first year of the co-op last season. She credits her teammates with giving her the confidence to be aggressive.
“The beginning of the season was kinda rough for me, I couldn’t really figure out what I wanted to do with my hitting positions and that type of stuff,” Nielson said. “(Bohannon) worked with me towards the middle of the year. She worked with me on my arm swing and hitting. I got a lot better at that and just playing with my teammates, especially Sydney (Marriott), it helps a lot.”
North Nodaway was the aggressive team early on against the Thunder. Junior Lauren Herndon had three early kills and Sarah Chesnut had an ace to help the Mustangs grab a 9-6 lead.
“We were really focusing on making that good first pass, that has been a struggle for us,” North Nodaway coach Cari Cline said. “We were making those good passes and getting the sets and hits.”
Serving helped the Thunder retake control of the set. Sophomores Savanna Marriott and Paidyn Linville each had aces during a 10-3 run to give Nodaway Valley a 16-12 lead — one they didn’t surrender in route to a 25-17 victory.
“We did get behind at the beginning, but my team — as a whole — we are very good at working our way back up,” Holladay said. “It would be better to get ahead from the start, but we all work together really well and stay positive the whole time.”
Nodaway Valley opened the second set with an ace by Paige Hanson and a kill from Fast, but the Mustangs controlled the early portion of the set and held a 13-8 lead.
Holladay sparked the Thunder with a kill and Sydney Marriott had an ace to pull the Thunder within 13-12, but Herndon answered with a couple kills and North Nodaway stretched its margin out to 16-12.
“She had a strong hitting day and I haven’t looked at the final stats, but I think she led us in digs,” Cline said of Herndon. “We talked with her and Jackie (Cline) about getting super aggressive on those digs and Jackie was probably right behind her on that. We had a lot of second and third chances because of the intensity after those. … Jackie and Lauren, they are in the setting positions, they are in the hitting positions, they are my go-to servers, they are my two jump servers and they are opposite of one another. I wish I could get them closer in the lineup, so I could use them more, but it is what it is.”
That is when Holladay stepped to the service line. The Mustangs had no answer for Holladay’s serves all night and she rattled off three of her 10 aces on the night and the third put Nodaway Valley up 21-18.
“Tonight was the best I’ve ever done serving, so I ‘m very happy with myself,” Holladay said.
A Nielson kill ended the set as Nodaway Valley picked up a 25-20 victory to extend its lead to 2-0.
“Once I get a couple good, I find a rhythm and I just keep that rhythm going,” Nielson said.
The Thunder put the match away in the third set with a 25-12 win as Paige Hanson fed Nielson and Fast for kills throughout the set. Hanson finished the night with 27 assists, six digs and four aces.
In addition to Nielson’s eight and Fast’s seven; Sydney Marriott, Maurer and Holladay each had four kills. Marriott added 10 digs while her sister Savanna Marriott had eight. Fast had an all-around big night with three blocks, four aces and five digs to go with her kills.
“That has been our goal since Day 1 is to be a good serving team,” Bohannon said. “In a majority of the games, I feel like we have met that goal and been pretty strong servers. Tonight, overall, I thought they did well.”
Thursday’s match caps the regular season for North Nodaway (3-16) as the Mustangs prepare for the district tournament where they open with Rock Port at 5 p.m., on Saturday, October 22. The Class 1, District 16 Tournament will be hosted by South Holt in Oregon.
Nodaway Valley has a pair of regular-season matches left as the Thunder travel to South Harrison on Monday and host St. Joseph Christian on Tuesday for Pink Out in Graham. The Thunder wore their pink jerseys against North Nodaway so they could wear them at both their home gyms.
“Pink Out is really fun,” Holladay said. “I enjoy Pink Out a lot. Obviously because pink is a good color, but it is also for a good cause.”
Nodaway Valley will play Mound City on October 22 in their first district game at 2:30 p.m., in Oregon.