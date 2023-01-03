GRANT CITY, Mo. — Tyler New enjoys making baskets, and the Worth County junior made a lot of them Tuesday night in the Tigers’ 60-48 win over the Stanberry Bulldogs. New scored 23 points in the first half and 39 total in a win that ended a 5-game losing streak.
“It’s good to have shots fall early because it builds confidence for later in the game when the shots really matter,” New said. “It feels good to get back to winning — especially against Stanberry because we always want to win against Stanberry.”
New’s nine points in the first quarter helped Worth County jump out to a 15-11 lead. The Bulldogs responded by closing the gap with 4-0 run to end the first quarter and a 3-pointer to open the second quarter.
New’s response to the run was scoring eight of the game’s next 10 points over a two-minute stretch. The Bulldogs cut the lead to one, but the spark started by New led to the Tigers’ biggest run of the half.
Freshman Brayden Combs and senior Tanner Ridge scored on back-to-back possessions, then a steal from Levi Cassavaugh gave Worth County a 29-22 lead. The Bulldogs cut the lead to four before the half ended with six of the game’s eight points coming from New, giving the Tigers a 35-27 halftime lead.
“We just kept feeding Tyler the ball when he can’t miss and this was one of those games where he couldn’t miss and so you just gotta feed the beast,” Cassavaugh said.
Stanberry was never able to completely get back into the game in the second half. The Bulldogs cut the lead to five with back-to-back baskets from Colby McQuinn early in the third, but Worth County came right back with baskets from New and Combs.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to five again midway through the third quarter and each time New answered their comeback attempt with baskets to extend the lead. New scored 10 points in the third quarter and the Tigers took a 47-39 lead into the final quarter.
“Defensively, we really stepped up because we weren’t scoring that much in the second half,” New said. “We started getting rebounds, pushing the floor, and getting easy buckets. I also think the new guys are really improving this year because they’re getting a lot of experience as freshmen and sophomores that they wouldn’t be getting if we had a bunch of upperclassmen.”
New’s 3-pointer to open the quarter gave the Tigers their biggest lead to that point at 11. Stanberry cut the deficit to single digits with 4:48 left in the game, but a 7-3 run to end the game secured the first win for Worth County since Dec. 6.
“It’s always good to win and it makes the kids want to come to practice when you win a few here and there,” Tiger coach Les New said. “Getting back on track and getting confidence in what we’re doing, it helps them to trust me and have confidence in what we’re doing. That will build confidence and help us to get back on track.”