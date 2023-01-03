GRANT CITY, Mo. — Tyler New enjoys making baskets, and the Worth County junior made a lot of them Tuesday night in the Tigers’ 60-48 win over the Stanberry Bulldogs. New scored 23 points in the first half and 39 total in a win that ended a 5-game losing streak.

“It’s good to have shots fall early because it builds confidence for later in the game when the shots really matter,” New said. “It feels good to get back to winning — especially against Stanberry because we always want to win against Stanberry.”

