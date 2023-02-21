23-02-23 WCB Ty4.jpg
CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — This season for the Worth County Tigers won’t go down as one of the finest for the Tigers in terms of wins and losses. Coming off six winning seasons in the last seven, the Tigers had a whole cast of stars like Aydan Gladstone and Jackson Runde to replace.

It wasn’t always pretty with the Tigers finishing the season with a 9-17 record and a 67-44 loss in the first round of the Class 1, District 16 Tournament, but the Tigers have set a foundation for the returners and a much-ballyhooed eighth-grade class to build on, and coach Les New credits much of that to his three seniors Levi Cassavaugh, Tanner Ridge and John Galanakis.

