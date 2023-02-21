CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — This season for the Worth County Tigers won’t go down as one of the finest for the Tigers in terms of wins and losses. Coming off six winning seasons in the last seven, the Tigers had a whole cast of stars like Aydan Gladstone and Jackson Runde to replace.
It wasn’t always pretty with the Tigers finishing the season with a 9-17 record and a 67-44 loss in the first round of the Class 1, District 16 Tournament, but the Tigers have set a foundation for the returners and a much-ballyhooed eighth-grade class to build on, and coach Les New credits much of that to his three seniors Levi Cassavaugh, Tanner Ridge and John Galanakis.
“We had some guys that really improved and our seniors who hadn’t played much improved,” New said. “There was a four-game stretch about three weeks ago where we played really, really good — Rock Port, Nodaway Valley, King City and then Princeton. Then we had eight days off and we never could really get in rhythm again.”
Cassavaugh came into the season with the most experience among that group, but was thrust into a completely new role this year as one of the team’s primary creators. He finished as the team’s leader in assists.
“Levi, last year, was our defensive stopper,” New said. “He started for us, but this year he had to score a little bit more. So that was good to see him shoot more and look to shoot more.”
Ridge has dealt with shoulder problems throughout his high-school career and had his shoulder pop out early in this season. With the team not having a season likely to end in banners and glory, Ridge could have called it a career early, but didn’t. He ended up second in both 3-pointers made this season and 3-point percentage.
“Tanner popped his shoulder out and played all year with a dislocated labrum shoulder in his right shooting arm, and became one of our better 3-point shooters,” New said. “A lot of guts just to play with a shoulder injury.”
On a team lacking the size of previous Tiger teams, Galanakis provided a toughness element in the paint while allowing the guards to score around him. Galanakis had just 60 points, but grabbed 104 rebounds through 24 games.
“John was a hybrid in-out guy, meaning he was a post player, but in a guard body,” New said. “He physically had to go night in and night out against stronger, more physical guys and he competed.”
While the seniors will not be easy to replace, the future is bright for the Tigers and their leader going into 2023-24 will be Tyler New, who capped his junior season on Monday with 22 points including his 1,000th-career point.
“We’ve had to play a lot of underclassmen this year, so they’ve really improved this year,” Tyler New said.
New, normally a reliable shooter, could not find the range from 3-point land on Monday. A year ago, that would mean relying on Gladstone, Runde and the other veterans to carry the load. This season, he had to find a way to create offense and that meant turning defense into offense and driving to the basket.
New finished the game with 10 2-point baskets, including two 3-point plays to account for his 22 points.
“Before the game, I was feeling pretty good — my shots were falling,” Tyler New said. “But then once I got into the game, I just a little off.”
Cassavaugh finished with nine points while Galanakis and Ridge each had five.
“We are going to have to really work hard this summer, but we got some kids who really enjoy basketball coming in,” Les New said.
Mound City was too balanced all night though, and Chanse Summers finished with 21 points including 15 in the first quarter. Trevor Tubbs had 17 and Gavyn Salsbury had 16.
The Panthers (16-11) will advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against Class 1 No. 2 Platte Valley (24-2). Platte Valley won the previous matchup 54-36 in Mound City.