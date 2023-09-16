IMG_0236.JPG
Worth County senior Grant McIntyre scores a touchdown on Friday night in Albany. 

 WESLEY MILLER/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ALBANY, Mo. — Senior tight end Grant McIntyre threw up his arm in the middle of the field, signaling for the ball from his quarterback, senior Tyler New. New obliges his pass catcher’s request and connects with him for a 39-yard touchdown.

While the scoring combination put Worth County football in front of Albany 44-6 with 6:36 to go in the first half, it was far from the first between the two seniors. It’s a connection they’ve worked on for years. It’s a connection that continued to grow as New found McIntyre for three touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 66-12 win over the Warriors Friday night. And, for McIntyre, it’s exactly how he’d have it.

