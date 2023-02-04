GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers had been on the wrong end of close games most of the season. But for the second time this week, the Tigers were the victors in a game that came down to the final minutes. Tyler New gave Worth County the 42-41 win over the Princeton Tigers on two free throws with two seconds left in the game.
“I was just going up there with confidence, blurred out the crowd, and shot with confidence,” Tyler New said. “I’ve been in that situation before after playing so much basketball. I’ve done it before, so I knew that I could do it again.”
Friday night’s court warming win over Princeton was Worth County’s first win of the season over a team with a winning record.
“Last week we went to Rock Port and then we went to Nodaway Valley and took them to overtime on the road, but we came up short,” Worth County coach Les New said. “Now that we’re home on our floor, with our crowd giving us a different energy level and we played really well. But as far as wins, this is our biggest win of the season.”
It was a slow start on both ends of the quarter for Worth County. The Worth County Tigers were held to five points in the first until a late basket from Tanner Ridge cut the lead to six at 13-7 going into the second quarter.
Talan Holt led Princeton with six of its 13 points in the first quarter. After a slow start Tuesday night, Tyler New once again struggled to get going against a defense that did its best to limit him offensively and did so in the first quarter with the junior guard scoring just two points.
The Worth County Tigers flipped the momentum on both ends of the court in the second quarter. New started the quarter with two three-pointers, giving Worth County a 15-13 lead just three minutes into the quarter.
Holt tied the game on Princeton’s next possession, but the switched had already flipped for New. New scored six-straight points in a 60-second span. Karson Briner continued the Worth County run with a free throw and a jumper, giving Worth County a 24-15 lead.
“We found an offense that was working against their defense,” Tyler New said. "We worked the ball around, got their defense tired and hit some big shots.”
Princeton ended the half by making one of two free throws with 34 seconds left. The Worth County defense held Princeton to three points in the quarter and took a 24-16 lead into halftime.
“I think we had a rough spot there for a minute, but overall, I thought we played really, really well defensively,” Tanner Ridge said.
The eight-point lead quickly evaporated in the third quarter. Clay Evans scored the first points for Princeton, then Cooper Boxley knocked down a three-pointer as part of a 8-0 run to start the half for Princeton.
Princeton tied the game at 24 at the 3:42 mark, but were never able to capture the lead. Baskets from Ridge and Cannon Fletcher helped Worth County to a narrow 28-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. New and Holt were both held scoreless in the third quarter.
Princeton regained the lead for the first time since the beginning of the second quarter with a basket from Clay Evans a minute into the fourth quarter. With the extra focus on New, Ridge pushed the momentum back into Worth County’s favor with two three-pointers in a 30-second span.
“It got my energy up personally just making them, but it got the team and coaches’ energy up with me making them right in front of our bench,” Ridge said. “It was awesome and felt great to be a part of it.”
Holt got his team back to within one score on the next possession, but a new free throw and layup from Fletcher extended the Worth County lead to six at 37-31 with 3:20 left in the game.
Princeton took control of the momentum after the Fletcher basket with a 10-1 run over the next two minutes of game time. Holt gave his team a three-point lead on a layup with 50 seconds left in the game.
But like he did against King City Tuesday night, New came through for Worth County when they needed him the most. The Worth County junior took the ball down the court and went straight to the rim, cutting the deficit to one with 36 seconds left in the game.
Worth County was forced to foul on Princeton’s next possession, but Evans missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving Worth County a chance at the lead. After draining most of the time left in the game, New drove down the right side of the lane where he was fouled.
New made the first free throw and then was forced to pause after a Princeton timeout. After the timeout, New knocked down the game-winning free throw. Princeton was able to get the ball in with a chance to win, but missed the three-point attempt.
“He got a little frustrated after his fourth foul, so we called timeout and settled him down a little bit,” Les New said. “Then he came out and hit those two big free throws after he was able to give us a chance with his ball handling.”
Worth County will have a six-day break before returning to the court next Thursday against North Nodaway. The Mustangs are 4-13 and coming off of a loss to Mound City. Ridge says the team is clicking at the right time — but he doesn’t mind an extended break.
“Our whole team chemistry is better, and everyone is finding their spots,” Ridge said. "Every single person that gets on that court knows their spot and knows what they need to do and do it really well.
“I’ve got a little cold coming, so a little rest and relaxation don’t sound too bad right now.”