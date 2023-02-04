02-03 WoCo-19.jpg
Worth County junior Tyler New finishes a layup on Friday night against Princeton in Grant City.

 Paxson Haws\THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers had been on the wrong end of close games most of the season. But for the second time this week, the Tigers were the victors in a game that came down to the final minutes. Tyler New gave Worth County the 42-41 win over the Princeton Tigers on two free throws with two seconds left in the game.

“I was just going up there with confidence, blurred out the crowd, and shot with confidence,” Tyler New said. “I’ve been in that situation before after playing so much basketball. I’ve done it before, so I knew that I could do it again.”

