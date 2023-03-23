Prent Eaton and Kinser Corbett inherit a young and inexperienced North Nodaway track and field roster this season. The first-year coaches’ team was dealt a blow during basketball season with 2022 Class 1 high-jump state medalist Saryn Brown tearing her ACL and being forced to miss the season. But that hasn’t dulled the excitement for the spring.
“We are both just through the roof excited,” Corbett said of the upcoming season. “We’ve got a great group of kids. From the sound of it, we have a few more kids out than last year, about double.
“We are just going to focus this year on making it fun and finding small things to improve at each week.”
With Brown out, the Mustangs will lean heavily on junior Andrea Jenkins as the team’s primary returner after she was ninth in the long jump and 10th in the 800-meter run at districts last season.
“I’ve kinda always liked running,” Jenkins said with a smile. “I don’t know why, I was always the crazy kid who liked running. But I am excited to see how far we go this year. We have brand-new people coming out this year pretty much and I am just really excited for new coaching and excited to see where that leads us.”
Jenkins ran for Eaton during cross-country season as he served as the team’s assistant coach. She ended up as a state qualifier and finished 63rd in Class 1.
Jenkins continued to work over the winter competing in a pair of indoor meets at Northwest Missouri State where she focused on her sprints with the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
The new coaches have pushed technique and that is something Jenkins has really appreciated and embraced.
“They are really focused on technique which I think is really great with building a team,” Jenkins said. “I think it is really going to take us far and give us a nice foundation.... I’m excited to see how much we are going to build off of that technique.”
Jenkins is joined on the girls’ by junior Lucardia Hendricks, sophomore Amy Richards and freshmen Casey Wray and Addalea Barcus.
“It is brand-new, we have new stretches, new workouts, new warmups, so we are all kinda on the same level,” Jenkins said.
The boys team is entirely newcomers this season, but is led by some of North Nodaway’s most proven athletes with three starting basketball players in senior Damian Dailey, junior Aydan Blackford and sophomore Owen Martin.
“I’m just trying to get better and keep pushing forward,” Martin said.
Blackford and Dailey will be dual-sport athletes this spring as they will play baseball as well as track and field. Martin is focusing just on track and field and excited to join the sport.
“Overall for everything,” Martin said of the benefits of track and field. “For basketball, be faster and jump higher. ... I just want to dunk. That’s what I am doing it for.”
The early portion of the season will be dedicated to finding events for athletes and getting them comfortable with such a young team.
“It almost is a benefit that it is me and Prent’s first year along with most of (the athletes) first year,” Corbett said. “That is going to help with that coach-to-player bond and relationship. It is going to be a common denominator to build trust on.”
North Nodaway opens the season on Thursday with the Worth County Early Bird meet.
“It is going to be a learning process cause most of them haven’t done track, but it is going to be a good time,” Corbett said. “It is going to be fun to learn with them.”