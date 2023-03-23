NN Track.jpg
NORTH NODAWAY TRACK & FIELD - Shown from left, first row: Casey Wray, Addalea Barcus, Amy Richards, Lea Hendricks, Andrea Jenkins; second row: Mason Richardson, Gannon Volner, Laythen Ebrecht, Roger Wolf, Damon Carroll, Aydan Blackford; third row: coach Prent Eaton, Draven Rowland, Owen Martin, Damian Dailey, Jordan DeLeon, Jeramiah Vinzant and coach Kinser Corbett.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Prent Eaton and Kinser Corbett inherit a young and inexperienced North Nodaway track and field roster this season. The first-year coaches’ team was dealt a blow during basketball season with 2022 Class 1 high-jump state medalist Saryn Brown tearing her ACL and being forced to miss the season. But that hasn’t dulled the excitement for the spring.

“We are both just through the roof excited,” Corbett said of the upcoming season. “We’ve got a great group of kids. From the sound of it, we have a few more kids out than last year, about double.

