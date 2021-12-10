BEDFORD, Iowa — North Nodaway plays plenty of opponents for rivalry games throughout the season, most of which involve teams that the Mustangs battle each year for 275 Conference championships, but there is still something special about going over the state line and bringing bragging rights from Bedford back to Missouri.
“I don’t know how to explain it, because it is not really a conference game or anything like that,” North Nodaway junior Jacquelyn Cline said. “It is just, we are so close to each other so we kinda just have beef between schools.”
Bedford is the closest school to Hopkins in terms of geography with just under 10 miles separating the two towns. Bedford is over twice as large as North Nodaway in terms of enrollment, but that doesn’t dampen the rivalry and certainly didn’t in Thursday night’s 35-30 win for the Mustangs.
“We are friends with most of the people at the other school with Bedford,” North Nodaway senior Saylor Brown said. “We are close to them and beating them is fun for us.”
The Mustangs began the game without head coach Sami Jackson, who was coaching the junior high team in the 275 Conference championship, and leading scorer Cline, who missed practice the day before because of an illness.
That allowed the Bulldogs (2-2) to start quick with a basket on the first possession of the game. The 2-0 lead stuck until nearly four minutes into the contest.
The other half of the North Nodaway twin sister coaching duo, Lindsi Jackson, inserted Cline into the game and getting their point guard back immediately paid dividends for the Mustangs.
Cline dished to senior Saylor Brown who knocked down a 3-pointer for the Mustangs’ first lead and to take away the Bulldogs’ only lead of the night.
“Our mindset at the beginning of the game was to push the ball and really ‘D’ up so we could get a tempo going for us,” Brown said. “I think we started off the game a little bit slower than we anticipated we would, but as the game went on we sorta started feeling ourselves, hitting shots and getting it going.”
Cline handled things herself after Bedford tied the game at 4-4 by knocking down her own 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run.
The margin eventually grew to 17-6 midway through the second quarter.
The Bulldogs responded with a 6-2 run which extended into the third quarter to get back to within seven points.
The Mustangs struggled shooting the ball in the third, but junior Kelsey Barcus had a clutch mid-range jumper to push the margin to eight points late in the period. Bedford kept momentum with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Cadence Perkins to draw with five points — the closest they’d been since the first quarter.
“Lindsi took a timeout and told us to get our heads together,” Brown said. “We went back out on the court, we talked to each other a little bit and said, ‘let’s just calm down and run our offense.’”
The lead was down to 25-21 when Cline began to take over. The point guard had just five points in the first three quarters, but scored seven in the fourth to hold off the Bulldog rally.
Despite Cline trading baskets early in the quarter, the North Nodaway lead got cut to 29-27 with less than two minutes to play, but the Mustangs turned to their sister connection for the biggest play of the game to that point.
With the Bulldogs playing man defense, Saylor Brown had the ball on the wing and gave her little sister the play. Saryn Brown cut backdoor and the senior found her in stride for the layup and the foul.
“She passed it back to me and I saw that her defender was playing up on her for the shot,” Saylor Brown explained. “I signaled for her to backdoor, she backdoored and I just passed it to her. She went up strong and got the and-one.””
Saryn Brown made the free throw for a 3-point play and a 32-27 lead with 70 seconds left.
“They have a great connection,” Jackson said. “They see each other really well and they just know how each other plays. That always works really well.”
Bedford answered with just its second 3-pointer of the game.
A lane violation cancelled out a made free throw from Lauren Herndon — but on the other end, Ellaina Renfro forced a turnover as the Bulldogs stepped out of bounds.
Cline took over from there as she missed her first free throw with 22 seconds left, but made her next three to close the game out.
“She is definitely the person you want on the free-throw line in those situations,” Jackson said. “She is just a great shooter in general, and she is super relaxed when she is shooting free throws — so that is exactly what we want.”
Cline finished with 12 points while Saylor Brown had 10 and Saryn Brown had nine.