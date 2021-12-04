BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs left Friday night’s championship game of the Platte Valley Invitational with a trophy, just not the one they were hoping for. The Mustangs fell behind early in the first and never recovered, losing to St. Joseph Christian 52-42.
“I told them that they should be proud,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “Because they haven’t yet reached their potential.”
While the offense wasn’t perfect Friday night, it was the defense that no answers for the Lions’ offense. The first quarter belong to Jaci Jorgensen. The sophomore guard scored 10 points in the first eight minutes.
Jacquelyn Cline helped keep the Mustangs close with two three-pointers in the first quarter. Saylor Brown added three points and the Mustangs trailed 17-9 after one.
North Nodaway shortened the gap with two free throws from Saryn Brown and a three-pointer from Saylor Brown to begin the second quarter. But for every two steps forward, it was three steps back for the Mustangs. The Lions responded with five-straight to against stretch the lead two eight.
“We just weren’t hitting shots or clicking like we were on other nights,” Cline said.
Cline’s third three-pointer of the game was answered with a three from St. Joseph Christian’s Lexi McDaniel. McDaniel scored eight points in the second quarter for the Lions who led 29-19 at halftime.
“22 just really started knocking them down,” Jackson said. “We could have switched up, we tried going to a man there but we’re not quite where we want to be yet — so it didn’t change anything.”
The Lions pulled away to a 13-point lead to being the second half with baskets from McDaniel and Jorgensen. North Nodaway was held scoreless for two and a half minutes to begin the half, but back-to-back three-pointers from the Browns cut the St. Joseph Christian lead to seven with 4:48 left in the third.
The trading of baskets continued over the final half of the quarter. Cline and Saylor Brown each pulled them back from double-digit leads, only to have the Lions respond with a basket. Cline and Saylor Brown tied for the team lead with 16 points each.
“Saylor has been our floor general, and she came out and wanted to score tonight,” Jackson said. “I think tonight was her best offensive night for us. She is definitely our leader defensively and like I said, we kind of lacked there tonight but that’s not at all on her.”
The Mustangs will attempt to rebound from their first loss of the season with a trip to Bedford on Dec. 9. North Nodaway won the first matchup last year, but dropped the second game in the Fairfax Tournament.
“We learned in this tournament that we have to be there for each other,” Cline said. “We have to pick each other up when someone is having an off night. And we just have to keep fighting and never give up.”