HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Mustangs expected to win Tuesday night against the Mound City Panthers. The Mustangs expected the game to be lopsided.
What North Nodaway didn’t expect was their opponent within five points with less than a minute to go. North Nodaway held on late, defeating the Panthers 46-40.
“I think we just came in think that it was going to be a blowout and then just didn’t play well,” Lauren Herndon said. “We didn’t do the little things right and at the same time, we allowed them to do those little things.”
North Nodaway came into the game averaging 46 points per game on offense. That number has shrunk over the Mustangs’ last four games where the offense has averaged just 37 points per game.
The Panthers were the first to score in a low-scoring first quarter. Mound City’s defense held the Mustangs scoreless for three and a half minutes when Jacqueline Cline scored the first Mustang points of the game with two free throws.
“I think that tonight we just didn’t give it our all and thought that it was going to come easier,” Cline said. “We weren’t in the gym yesterday and knew some things were going to be off, so we just tried to fight through that.”
Cline scored the first six points of the game for a North Nodaway team that found themselves tied with Mound City with 40 seconds left in the quarter. Senior Jaden Dobbins’ first points broke up the tie with 14 seconds left in the quarter — giving the Mustangs an 8-6 lead after one.
After Mound City tied the game early in the second quarter, the North Nodaway offense put together its first significant run of the game with six-straight points. Cline, Dobbins and Herndon each contributed in the run.
The Mustangs led by as many as eight in the second quarter, but each time the Panthers clawed their way back. Cline scored 12 of North Nodaway’s 24 first-half points, but the Mustangs led by just six as Mound City scored 18 and came into the game averaging just 29 points per game.
“Last week was a really long practice and then we had a tough game against Platte Valley,” Mustangs coach Sami Jackson said. “I’m not sure if we’re just in a lull, but if we are, we need to wake up from it.”
The Panthers scored four-straight to being the second half, cutting the North Nodaway lead to one at 24-23. Cline answered with a 3-pointer and scored seven of the game’s next nine points. Cline’s points came as part of an 11-0 run for the Mustangs.
North Nodaway led 40-26 at the end of the third quarter, but began the fourth quarter allowing back-to-back steals to freshman Ava Barnes. Barnes had three steals in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run. Herndon and Saryn Brown combined for three points over the first five and a half minutes to give North Nodaway its only points over that span.
“It was frustrating because we should have been up by more than six,” Herndon said.
Mound City trailed by eight with 34 seconds to go in the game and then four-straight points from Barnes cut the lead in half with 29 seconds left in the fourth.
North Nodaway made three of its four free throw attempts over the final 15 seconds to avoid the upset and give the Mustangs their 15th win of the season. It is the third time over the last four seasons that North Nodaway has reached the 15-win mark.
Cline led the team with 24 points, while Herndon finished second on the team with 10. Dobbins was third on the team with six points.
“It was just being smart and finding the open lanes,” Cline said. “Whether it’s cutting or driving or knowing when to take my shots on the outside.”
The Mustangs will travel to Worth County on Thursday before returning home on Friday to face East Atchison. The tough stretch continues next week as they face DeKalb on Monday and King City on Tuesday.
“I think we’ve got to do some team building,” Jackson said. “I know that’s weird at this point in the season, but we need to get our spirits up and have fun. I think we’ve kind of lost that the last few games.”