CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Over the past two seasons, North Nodaway boys basketball went a combined 2-45. This season, the Mustangs took a significant step forward with a 5-17 record despite playing half the season without star guard Aydan Blackford with a broken collarbone.
That season of growth ended on Monday in the first round of the Class 1, District 16 Tournament with a 62-44 loss to second-seeded Rock Port.
“It is definitely not where we wanted to end the season,” Blackford said. “We all felt like we could have done better. Me being out early in the season again, that always makes me a little mad, but hopefully next year won’t be that way.”
Even in defeat, the Mustangs showed growth in the 18-point loss compared to a 34-point loss earlier this season. North Nodaway was hanging around early in the second quarter when back-to-back 3-pointers from Brice Trimble trimmed the Blue Jay lead to 16-13.
Rock Port answered that with a 15-0 run to close the half as Bannock Skillen carried his Jays to a 31-13 halftime lead. Skillen finished the game with 25 points including seven 3-pointers.
“In the second half, we kinda adjusted our defense a little bit, but we ran a zone — and when you run a zone, sometimes teams just out-shoot it and I guess that is what they did tonight,” Blackford said.
Skillen was joined in double figures by teammates Micah Makings with 13, Aidan Burke with 12 and Cade Makings added nine.
North Nodaway got to within 14 points in the third quarter, but never closer than that. Blackford led a balanced scoring attack for the Mustangs with 11 points. Dailey and Trimble each had nine while Mason Richardson, Jeremiah Dobbins and Owen Martin each had five points.
“I think every player on this team got better from last year,” North Nodaway senior Damian Dailey said. “I’m proud of the younger kids for stepping up, we are figuring stuff out and changing the culture at North Nodaway. This is just the beginning."
For seniors Dailey and Dobbins, Monday was their final game in North Nodaway basketball uniforms, but they take pride in leaving the program on an upswing with more wins to come.
“I’m definitely going to miss these boys,” Dailey said. “The main thing I’m going to remember is just being a part of this team. I’m happy that I was a part of it.”
It was Jenkins’ first year as the head coach and he is hopeful that with another full summer of work and some increased luck as far as injuries, next year can be another major step forward.
“They understand that it takes work and they are willing to put the time in to get better,” Jenkins said. “It starts with a culture. … We’ve been talking about culture all year long. That is one of our big words — culture and consistency. If you can get those two things built, then our program is moving in the right direction.”
Blackford, Trimble, Fry and Preston Hansen will return as seniors next season while Richardson and Martin will also be upperclassmen.
“The goal this year was to set a new culture, and I think that we started the process of that,” Blackford said. “We knew that it would be an up-and-down season, and we definitely experienced that, but I feel like towards the end of the season we got a lot better.”
Rock Port advances to Wednesday’s semifinal where they will face third-seeded South Holt. Rock Port has won both meetings this season against South Holt.