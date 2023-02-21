23-02-23 NNB Aydan3.jpg
North Nodaway junior Aydan Blackford goes up for a shot through contact on Monday night against Rock Port in Conception Junction.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Over the past two seasons, North Nodaway boys basketball went a combined 2-45. This season, the Mustangs took a significant step forward with a 5-17 record despite playing half the season without star guard Aydan Blackford with a broken collarbone.

That season of growth ended on Monday in the first round of the Class 1, District 16 Tournament with a 62-44 loss to second-seeded Rock Port.

