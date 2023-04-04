23-04-07 NN Brice4.jpg
North Nodaway junior Brice Trimble pitches on Monday in a 16-4 win over DeKalb in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway has had a tough start to the season record-wise, but for the Mustang players, they’ve seen the progress that the team is making. That progress and hard work was rewarded on Monday night with a 16-4 win over DeKalb.

“Oh, we definitely needed it,” North Nodaway junior Aydan Blackford said. “We’ve played a couple good games this season, but we’ve also played a couple bad games, so it is kinda nice to come out here with a win. Confidence is big, in my opinion, so that is going to be big to carry on into the next game.”

