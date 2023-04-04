HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway has had a tough start to the season record-wise, but for the Mustang players, they’ve seen the progress that the team is making. That progress and hard work was rewarded on Monday night with a 16-4 win over DeKalb.
“Oh, we definitely needed it,” North Nodaway junior Aydan Blackford said. “We’ve played a couple good games this season, but we’ve also played a couple bad games, so it is kinda nice to come out here with a win. Confidence is big, in my opinion, so that is going to be big to carry on into the next game.”
The game didn’t start off promising for starting pitcher Brice Trimble as a single and walk put two runners on for the Tigers in the first inning. Trimble picked up a pair of strikeouts, but Brayden Bowen came up clutch for DeKalb with a 2-out, 2-run base hit.
The Mustangs (1-7; 1-3 275) didn’t stay down long though. A 2-run single by freshman Blaine Clements evened the game at 2-2 and Trimble helped himself with his own 2-out, 2-run single for a 4-2 lead after the first inning.
Trimble settled in on the mound in the second inning with a scoreless second inning. After a talk with coach Cody Bix, Trimble began pumping the strike zone with strikes.
“Mr. Bix said, ‘Choose a speed that you can handle and get into the zone with,’ so I just slowed down a little and just kept pitching,” Trimble said.
Blackford provided a highlight for the home fans in the bottom of the second inning, crushing a ball to left-center field. The ball may have been out on its own in most ballparks, but with the deep fences in Hopkins, there was some more excitement for the fans.
The ball rolled into the gap and Blackford raced around the bases. Blackford came across the plate standing for a 2-run inside-the-park homer before the Tigers were able to get the ball back into the infield.
“Right as I hit it, I knew it was deep, so I started running,” Blackford said. “Then Coach Bix, he said ‘go two.’ And you can always hear Coach (Cody) Jenkins yelling, so he kept saying ‘three.’ By that point, I was almost outta breath, but I got home and that’s the main thing.”
Trimble put up another shutout inning, working around an error, in the third inning. Junior Preston Hansen doubled in the home half of the third and Trimble helped himself some more with an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch.
“I just waited on the ball, hit it at the right spot and with Jenkins’ help, I hit the ball better,” Trimble said.
Trimble had his first 1-2-3 inning in the fourth and the Mustang offense was able to break the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth.
“The big thing is to throw strikes,” Blackford said. “You gotta trust your teammates and he just threw strikes after those first two batters and let the field do its thing.”
Blackford led the inning off with a single. He added a double before DeKalb recorded an out in the inning as 10-straight Mustangs reached base safely. North Nodaway put up eight runs in the inning.
“If you can go 1-through-9 and put the ball in play, and make them make a play every single at bat, it is big,” Jenkins said. “Aydan has been hitting really well for us. Our top half of the lineup has been hitting pretty well for us all year. To see our bottom half really roll that back over to the top, it is big for our top hitters and it is big for everybody. When you get a little confidence, it can go a long way.”
DeKalb fought back with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Mason Richardson recorded three outs to end the game with the 10-run run after five innings.
“It felt pretty good,” Hansen said. “We’ve been struggling some. We’ve had some pretty good games, but to come out here and win felt pretty good."
Blackford finished the game 4-for-4 with a homer and double. Trimble was 3-for-3 and Clements was 2-for-3.
Trimble finished with four innings pitched — allowing five hits, two earned runs, nine strikeouts and a walk.
“We’ve been playing some really good baseball as of late,” Jenkins said. “We haven’t figured out how to finish. … We go with how our pitching is. If our pitching is on, then we are having a good night. It's big to come out here and get a win."
North Nodaway will be back home on Thursday against Nodaway Valley in a 275 Conference rivalry matchup.
“This is something we can build off of,” Trimble said.
Gilman City 8, North Nodaway 2
Gilman City beat the Mustangs 8-2 on Saturday in Hopkins. Mason Richardson had the lone hit for North Nodaway.
East Atchison 10, North Nodaway 7
The Wolves rallied with a 5-run fifth inning on Saturday to beat North Nodaway in Hopkins.
Preston Hansen, Damian Dailey and Aydan Blackford each went 2-for-3 and Blackford had a triple.
South Holt 14, North Nodaway 4
The Knights topped North Nodaway 14-4 last Thursday in Oregon. Trimble finished 3-for-3 while Andrew Phillips was 2-for-2 with a homer.