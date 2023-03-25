23-03-30 Track NN Owen2.jpg
North Nodaway sophomore Owen Martin runs on Thursday in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — North Nodaway came into the track and field season with nearly no experience on its roster as Andrea Jenkins was the lone returner and even she was looking at a new slate of events this season.

The Mustangs got that first taste of varsity competition on Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird in Grant City. The team learned a lot and came away with seven top-10 finishes.

