GRANT CITY, Mo. — North Nodaway came into the track and field season with nearly no experience on its roster as Andrea Jenkins was the lone returner and even she was looking at a new slate of events this season.
The Mustangs got that first taste of varsity competition on Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird in Grant City. The team learned a lot and came away with seven top-10 finishes.
“Track is a love/hate relationship,” North Nodaway sophomore Owen Martin said. “Sometimes you like it, sometimes you don’t. I just ran a good race.”
Martin finished ninth in the triple jump and 10th in both the 400-meter dash — winning his heat — and 10th in the high jump.
“I was nervous, but I’m just out here having fun,” Martin said. “I’m excited. … I haven’t done track since eighth grade. Triple jump, I think I can work on that a lot and I just have to get my steps down for high jump.”
Sophomore Mason Casner had the day’s best finish for the Mustangs, taking fifth in the long jump. Casner was also ninth in the 100-meter dash.
Freshman Draven Rowland had the other top-10 mark for the boys, taking ninth in the 3,200-meter run.
The girls were led by Jenkins, who finished eighth in the 800-meter run. Freshman Addalea Barcus was 12th in the 400-meter run.
The Mustangs will have the chance to improve on their marks on Thursday with the King City Wildkat Relays.