BEDFORD, Iowa — The scoreboard hasn’t gone North Nodaway’s way in its 0-4 start to the season, but head coach Michael Trautz has had a consistent message this season and that message of improving each day continued after Thursday’s 62-10 loss in Bedford.
“We started with a team that didn’t understand a lot of the things we were trying to run. We switched the scheme,” Trautz said. “Our defense looked better at times tonight. Obviously, you need more reps. We are running some semblance of an offense. The scoreboard isn’t reflecting it, but we have improved greatly already. I’m really proud of the team and their progress.”
Bedford (3-0) rolled to its third lop-sided win of the season behind a strong full-court press defense which took its toll on the Mustangs despite several missed layups for the Bulldogs.
After the Bulldogs took a 9-0 lead, North Nodaway sophomore Ethan Fry knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to get the Mustangs on the board.
“I’m 100 percent comfortable shooting right now,” Fry said. “I’ve really figured out my shot, all the mechanics and everything. I’ve got that spin down."
Fry and junior Jeremiah Dobbins have found themselves in very different roles than they had planned just a couple weeks before the season. After point guard and last season’s leading scorer Aydan Blackford broke his collarbone in the 8-man football playoffs, Fry and Dobbins had to shift to being the point guards for North Nodaway.
“Point guard is probably the hardest position in all of basketball,” Trautz said. “It is like the quarterback of basketball, we all know that. To ask two players who have never played it before in a varsity game with a press like that — a solid press. I have to give props to Bedford — they are talented. I think as soon as we settle down we will be fine. We hadn’t seen a press yet this year. We are going to watch some film. We are going to learn from it, and we are going to get better.”
Against the press of Bedford, things were difficult for the Mustang guards, but they have seen growth this season.
“I definitely have more confidence now,” Dobbins said. “I’m more comfortable with the ball.”
Another young player who has been flashing talent in the early season is Mason Richardson. The freshman finished through contact for a 3-point play opportunity in the first quarter. His basket cut the margin to 16-5 after his foul shot missed.
Junior Damian Dailey cut the lead to 18-7 by finishing a basket on an assist from Dobbins.
That was the final field goal for the Mustangs in the game as they were held to three free throws in the final three quarters.
Fry finished the game with four points while Dailey and Richardson each had three.
“I can see a lot of improvement in our team and I hope more improvement comes,” Fry said.
Bedford had a very balanced scoring effort, but were led by junior Clay Savage with 13 points off the bench. All 11 Bulldogs scored in the contest.
North Nodaway will look for its first win on Friday night when the Mustangs go on the road to face East Harrison. Last season, the game with East Harrison was one of the most competitive of the year with the Mustangs falling 57-54.
“They are working hard and getting better,” Dobbins said of his teammates. “I think later in the season, we are going to win some games.”