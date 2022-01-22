RAVENWOOD, Mo. — North Nodaway has struggled from behind the arc to begin this season, but on Friday, two Mustangs who proved last season to be very dangerous 3-point threats showed that they may be breaking out of their slumps.
Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon combined to hit six 3-pointers in North Nodaway’s 43-28 victory over Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood.
“I’m feeling more confident with it,” Herndon said of her 3-point stroke. “I really worked after practice and tried to get my shot up, and after I got it up and they started to go in in games it made me shoot more in games."
Cline was the one who got the Mustang offense going with three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game to stake North Nodaway to a 9-0 lead.
“I just figured, ‘Go for it,’ and I started hitting them,” Cline said.
Mustang coach Sami Jackson would have liked to see her point guard stay aggressive after the hot start, but Cline went to work trying to open things up for her teammates and they started cold which allowed Northeast Nodaway to get back into the game.
“Really, I think she could have kept going,” Jackson said. “She kinda took them off herself. We talked to her about that. These past couple games our shooting has gotten better, and I think that she just wanted to create for other people, so she turned off her own hot hand.”
Bluejay freshman Hadley DeFreece hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the first quarter to get her team on the board. One of the new additions to the Northeast Nodaway lineup, Lauren McIntyre, scored to end the first quarter and get the Jays within 9-5.
Bluejay softball standouts Jaden Atkins and McIntyre initially didn’t go out for basketball this season, but with the Jays having to cancel Tuesday’s game with Mound City, the junior duo joined the team on Wednesday. Northeast Nodaway was able to suit up six players on Friday with the two new additions.
“I can’t throw enough compliments at those girls — what they are trying to do for each other and do for their school,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said of the entire roster. “I know that it is pretty taxing and it is unlike anything I’ve ever had to deal with. But they go in with a smile, and they play as hard as they can.”
North Nodaway’s other scorers got going to begin the second quarter with Herndon draining a 3-pointer and Cline finding senior Saylor Brown for a layup.
The Bluejays fought back and pulled within one point at 16-15 on a banked-in 3-pointer from freshman Baylie Busby.
Herndon showed her versatility to close the half with an offensive rebound and put-back followed by a 3-pointer for a personal 5-0 run to end the half and the Mustangs took a 22-15 lead into the break.
“She kinda started off slow and you could really see her hanging her head a lot and not even taking some of the opportunities she was given,” Jackson said of Herndon’s season. “We just kept on her about it. She has opened back up and she is getting them. It is really good for us as a team and for her.”
Herndon hit a pair of foul shots after the intermission and Saylor Brown scored again to increase the lead to double figures for the first time at 26-15.
The Jays were never able to get closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“If we can keep our defense at a high level, then we will be fine,” Jackson said.
Cline led all scorers with 19 points, matching her total from earlier in the week at Rock Port where she also hit four 3-pointers. Herndon joined her in double figures with 12 points while Saryn Brown had eight and Saylor Brown had four.
Northeast Nodaway’s freshman guard duo led the Jays as Busby had 11 points and DeFreece had 10. Sophomore Dalanie Auffert had five points and McIntyre had two.
“They are growing,” Saxton said of DeFreece and Busby. “They are growing as freshmen like we knew they would. Obviously, tonight was a good night. They fed off of each other.”
Northeast Nodaway will play in the King City Tournament next week while North Nodaway will travel to Essex, Iowa, on Tuesday and host Braymer for Homecoming next Friday.
“I think we are definitely starting to click even more and I think that will be exciting to see as it comes together towards the end of the season,” Cline said.