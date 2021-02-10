HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs knew what they were up against Tuesday night at North Nodaway. The Mustangs hosted the state’s No. 3 Class 1 team in the Mound City Panthers.
The Panthers came in with just one loss on the season against Class 2 No. 3 Mid-Buchanan. North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said he saw good things despite his team’s 82-29 loss.
“They’re good — there’s a reason everyone is talking about them,” Trautz said. “We played one of the best first halves that we’ve ever played, and we were down 18 points at halftime after playing phenomenally. We broke the press, but they’re just good.”
The Mustangs were forced to find ways to stop, or at least try and limit, one of the state’s best players in junior Tony Osburn. Trautz said he comes into every game in hopes of limiting what you do best, but Mound City’s top scorer took extra effort.
“I’m going to look at what your team is best at and try and take that away,” Trautz said. “I’m going to look at the two or three things you’re best at and try and take that away. Mound City obviously has Tony Osburn, who is averaging 30 points per game and one of the smoothest players I’ve ever seen.
"So my ultimate goal was to try and keep him from having the ball, keep him from scoring. Towards the end of the game we had two players guarding him. I don’t know how many people noticed, but we had two players, man-to-man on him and he still scored 27 points.”
Osburn opened the game with a 3-pointer, but it was immediately answered with a basket from Aydan Blackford. The Panthers and Osburn pulled away from there, outscoring North Nodaway 22-7 in the first quarter behind Osburn’s 13 points.
Mound City extended its lead to 20 early in the second quarter, but Karson Oberhauser provided North Nodaway with its best run of the game with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Panthers answered with an 8-0 run to take a 35-13 lead.
Aydan Blackford and Damian Dailey came back with a combined six-straight for North Nodaway, cutting the Mound City lead to 16. The Mustangs got as close as 15 in the first half with another basket from Dailey and senior Andrew Blackford.
The Panthers left little doubt in the third quarter, converting five 3-pointers and outscoring the Mustangs 29-5. Dailey and Carson Hoepker scored the only points of the quarter and second half for North Nodaway.
“We know where they’re at and we know where we’re at,” Trautz said. “They’re the one seed and we’re the seven seed. I’ve never lied to the players and told them that we should win every single game, but tonight I wanted to see improvements on things that will help us down the road.”
Oberhauser led the Mustangs with 11 points, and Dailey was second on the team with six points. North Nodaway will continue its tough stretch with a trip to Worth County on Thursday before returning home to face East Atchison on Friday.
“They struggle with the weight of losses over and over and over, but hopefully we can win a couple down the stretch,” Trautz said. “We have improved and we have overcome adversity, but immediately after a loss is not a time when they want to hear that they’ve improved. They think scoreboard, they have 24 hours to be upset about this, and tomorrow, we’ll take a look at what we did and then let’s get better together.”