BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — North Nodaway was handed a tall task to open the Platte Valley Invitational on Monday in Burlington Junction.
Mustang coach Michael Trautz knew his team would be young and inexperienced coming into the season and losing All-275 Conference point guard Aydan Blackford to a broken collarbone during the final football game of the season means more learning on the fly for the young Mustangs.
“We are completely changing everything we've done in the past,” Trautz said. “Defensively, we are trying a new system. Offensively, we are trying a new system. We knew there were going to be growing pains.”
North Nodaway (0-2) was given a tough matchup on Monday when the Mustangs drew second-seeded St. Joseph Christian. The Lions rolled to a 58-11 victory.
The Lions jumped out to a 48-6 halftime lead, but Trautz was happy that his team kept fighting and the Lions only scored 10 points in the second half.
“They fought for four quarters,” Trautz said. “I'm proud of the way they fought for four quarters. A lot of teams could have given up, and could have said, 'Put the backups in, Coach.' But these boys wanted to play the whole game.”
The Mustangs were led by sophomore Ethan Fry with five points while freshman Owen Martin had four points and freshman Mason Richardson finished with two.
“He is getting better every single day,” Trautz said of Fry. “I like to see him attack the rim. He has always been aggressive and we like that about him.”
St. Joseph Christian was led by 6-foot-4 senior Camden Lutz with 12 first-quarter points.
Christian's Brad Boyd had 10 points including two of the team's eight first-half 3-pointers.
“I gotta tip my hat to them,” Trautz said. “They are an excellent group of shooters. My scouting reports said that if you are going to lose to them, lose to them on the perimeter. And by gosh, they buried eight threes in a half.”
North Nodaway will play Union Star on Tuesday at 9 p.m., in Burlington Junction. St. Joseph Christian plays Nodaway Valley at 9 p.m., on Wednesday.
“They have made huge steps forward,” Trautz said of his players.