STANBERRY, Mo. — The North Nodaway girls were set to be one of the smaller teams in the area before the season, but injuries to starters Saryn Brown and Kelsey Barcus have made their height disadvantage even more prominent.
North Andrew brought one of the tallest girls’ teams in the area into Tuesday’s opening round of the Stanberry Invitational and was able to pick up the 60-27 win to set up a Thursday meeting with Platte Valley.
“At the point we are at right now, we are kinda reinventing ourselves all over again halfway through the season,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “It is not where we want to be. We have the effort, we just have to have it the whole game.”
North Nodaway tried to hang in the game early with its dynamic backcourt pairing of senior Jacquelyn Cline and junior Lauren Herndon. Herndon scored off an assist from Cline to cut the Cardinal lead to 10-7 late in the first quarter, but North Andrew closed the quarter on a 5-0 run for a 15-7 lead.
“I think game-after-game since break, we are seeing progression,” Cline said. “We are kinda getting the hang of it slowly.”
Herndon scored off another Cline assist to open the second quarter, but a 11-0 Cardinal run essentially put the game away as they just wore on the Mustangs.
As they have all season since Brown’s knee injury, Cline and Herndon led the offensive attack for the Mustangs with 24 of the team’s 27 points. Cline had 15 and Herndon had nine. Cline is seeing the growth from her teammates though even if it isn’t always in the scoring column.
“The girls are definitely stepping up and they are becoming more confident with the ball,” Cline said. “The freshmen are no longer being typical freshmen and that is something Sami emphasizes in practice. She always tells them that they don’t have time to be freshmen anymore. The more they take that to heart, the more they will get better and have more confidence.”
Without Brown, another player who has had to diversify her game is senior Ellaina Renfro. Jackson has consistently praised her starting center as the toughest player she’s ever coached, but Renfro has had to help Cline and Herndon handle the ball in recent games and showed Jackson even more.
“We’ve talked about her physical toughness and now she has proven that she is mentally tough too,” Jackson said. “She is the kid that at the end of the day, at the end of games — win, lose or draw — she can find something to laugh about. And sometimes we need that.”
Freshman Addalea Barcus has also seen her role increase with the injuries on the roster and she has responded well. She had three points on Tuesday.
“I’ve learned it's not (as much) about the plays, it is more about knowing the people you are playing with and knowing how to play with them,” Barcus said.
DeKalb 44, North Nodaway 21
DeKalb avenged a loss to the Mustangs in the PVI third-place game by beating North Nodaway 44-21 on Friday in DeKalb.
Jacquelyn Cline led the Mustangs with six points while Ellaina Renfro, Lacy Riley and Addalea Barcus each had four.