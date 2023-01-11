23-01-12 Stan Add2.jpg
North Nodaway freshman Addalea Barcus shoots a free throw on Tuesday in the Stanberry Invitational.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — The North Nodaway girls were set to be one of the smaller teams in the area before the season, but injuries to starters Saryn Brown and Kelsey Barcus have made their height disadvantage even more prominent.

North Andrew brought one of the tallest girls’ teams in the area into Tuesday’s opening round of the Stanberry Invitational and was able to pick up the 60-27 win to set up a Thursday meeting with Platte Valley.

