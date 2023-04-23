23-04-27 Track NN Andi2.jpg
North Nodaway's Andrea Jenkins throws the javelin on Friday in Tarkio. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

TARKIO, Mo. — The North Nodaway track and field team continued to grow on Friday at the Indian Relays in Tarkio. The Mustangs set five new personal-bests.

Jeremiah Vinzant set two personal-bests with a seventh-place finish in the the 1,600-meter run and a sixth-place time in the 3,200-meter run.

