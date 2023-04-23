TARKIO, Mo. — The North Nodaway track and field team continued to grow on Friday at the Indian Relays in Tarkio. The Mustangs set five new personal-bests.
Jeremiah Vinzant set two personal-bests with a seventh-place finish in the the 1,600-meter run and a sixth-place time in the 3,200-meter run.
Jordan Deleon had a personal-best in the high jump with a seventh-place leap. Roger Wolf added a personal-best in shot put and took 17th.
The best individual place of the day was a fifth by junior Aydan Blackford in the long jump while he was also seventh in the 400-meter dash. Landon Parman was sixth in the javelin and seventh in the 3,200-meter run.
Andrea Jenkins was seventh in the javelin with a personal-best 24.03-meter throw. She was sixth in the 1,600-meter run, seventh in the 800-meter run and eighth in the long jump.
The Mustangs will hunt for more improvement on Friday at the Panther Relays in Mound City before next Tuesday’s 275 Championships in Mound City.