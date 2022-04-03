HOPKINS, Mo. — With a young team, North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins knew this season would be a process where wins don’t necessarily tell the story. The second-year coach is focused on growing his team.
“We have taken some tiny steps,” Jenkins said. “We haven’t taken the big steps that I would like just quite yet. Our learning curve is so high that a big step for most teams is still a tiny step for us. We still have a ton of stuff to learn — more about ourselves than really baseball. We’ve got a long way to go.”
The Mustangs (0-5) lost two games in their round-round tournament on Saturday with a 16-0 loss to East Atchison and a 19-3 loss to Princeton. Princeton (5-0) beat East Atchison (3-2) 13-4 to finish the day unbeaten.
“I feel like we want to get better together, but since we are so young, we don’t really know what it takes yet and we are still just trying to figure it out,” Mustang sophomore catcher Aydan Blackford said. “We just have to keep calm and get better together.”
North Nodaway got its young pitchers work in both games with sophomore Brice Trimble starting against East Atchison and freshman Owen Martin starting against Princeton.
For Martin, it is his first year playing baseball and Saturday was his first start after he appeared in relief against South Holt earlier this season and East Atchison earlier in the day.
“I think it is making me better,” Martin said of getting the experience. “I have a lot more to learn and reps is how I’m going to get there.”
The young pitchers have the advantage of an experienced catcher with Blackford having a full year of experience behind the plate.
Blackford has embraced being a vocal leader. The quarterback during the fall and point guard during the winter is used to having that leadership position and it was evident on Saturday with him giving instruction to the pitchers and entire infield.
“In basically every sport I play, I’m always there to talk to my teammates and try to help them out,” Blackford said. “Right now since we are a very, very young team — our infield is like all all sophomores or freshmen — I just need to be there to tell them what to do or what Coach Bix and Coach Jenkins is telling them to do and repeat it."
North Nodaway scored its second-most runs of the season with three runs in the second against Princeton. It came thanks to patience at the plate with Ethan Fry and Damian Dailey drawing walks to push in runs and Trimble being hit by a pitch to score another run.
Blackford had the lone hit against Princeton while Preston Hansen had two hits and Fry and Martin each had one against East Atchison.
The Mustangs will look for their first win of the season on Monday when they travel to DeKalb (0-4). Thursday is a rivalry game against Nodaway Valley in Burlington Junction.
“I feel like we’ve grown and we are going to keep growing,” Martin said.