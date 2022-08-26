22-09-01 NNVB Sarah4.jpg
North Nodaway senior Sarah Chesnut passes the ball on Thursday night in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — Thursday’s match for North Nodaway against Heartland Christian won’t count in the final win/loss loss column for either team as they agreed to make it an exhibition, but both schools will be able to learn some valuable lessons from Heartland Christian’s 5-set win.

“I think that there were a lot of good moments, but I think there was also a lot of room for improvement that we saw,” North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline said. “I think it is a good place to start from and I think we can only get better from here.”

