HOPKINS, Mo. — Thursday’s match for North Nodaway against Heartland Christian won’t count in the final win/loss loss column for either team as they agreed to make it an exhibition, but both schools will be able to learn some valuable lessons from Heartland Christian’s 5-set win.
“I think that there were a lot of good moments, but I think there was also a lot of room for improvement that we saw,” North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline said. “I think it is a good place to start from and I think we can only get better from here.”
Heartland Christian, a private school from Council Bluff, Iowa, came to Hopkins and jumped on the young Mustangs early with a 4-0 run. The Mustangs fought back and eventually cut the margin to 23-22, but could never take the lead and fell 25-22.
North Nodaway flipped the script in the second set behind a pair of aces by Cline, who has been working on a jump serve she learned from Northwest Missouri State’s Kristen Ford. Her serve helped North Nodaway build a 7-0 lead.
“I never have jump-served before until Kristen taught me, and honestly, I like it a lot more because I can kind of mix it up more,” Cline said.
A kill by freshman Addalea Barcus pushed the lead to 10-2. The Mustangs started a pair of freshmen with Lacy Riley and Barcus, and first-year coach Cari Cline was impressed with both.
“She did not play like a freshman I feel like,” Cari Cline said of Barcus.
Heartland Christian battled back to cut the margin to 14-13, but Cline got back to the service line and rattled off her second 7-0 run of the set. The big run made the score 21-13 and the Mustangs held on for a 25-22 second-set win.
Junior Lauren Herndon got the Mustangs off to a fast start with back-to-back kills. The match was back and forth until sophomore Andrea Jenkins rattled off 4-straight aces for a 19-13 lead for the Mustangs.
“At points, we started to get our heads down, but they were able to pull themselves right back up,” Cari Cline said. “That is something that has been a really big focus for us.”
Heartland Christian responded with a 9-1 run to take the lead 22-20, but Barcus got to the serve line and North Nodaway ended the match with a 5-1 run to win 25-23 and take a 2-1 lead overall.
“I was really nervous,” Barcus said. “I know that the girls on our team are really good so I just wanted to help them through our game and do good.
“It is a lot faster than games I’ve done before.”
The fourth set unraveled for the Mustangs with Heartland Christian jumping out to a 11-1 lead and cruising to a 25-11 win to force a fifth set.
The fifth set continued to be all Heartland Christian with a 15-5 win and a 3-2 match victory.
“That was no slouch team, they had a lot of good hitters and setters all the way around,” Cari Cline said.
The Mustangs now have the experience of five sets playing together before Monday’s season opener against another Iowa opponent in Essex.
“You just got to really trust your team and believe in yourself,” Barcus said of her takeaways from her first varsity action.