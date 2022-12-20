Mason

North Nodaway sophomore Mason Richardson shoots a jumper on Tuesday in Stewartsville. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Mustangs found themselves in a deep hole after one quarter Tuesday night in Stewartsville and never managed to dig their way out. The Stewartsville-Osborn WildCards defeated the Mustangs, 54-25.

“I think it’s the little things, but then they’re snowballing into bigger things,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “We’re kind of dwindling and putting our heads down on the little things which is causing bigger things to happen because we’re still worried about the little thing. So, if we can take care of some little things, it’ll lead to some of those big things not happening as often.”

