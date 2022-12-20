STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Mustangs found themselves in a deep hole after one quarter Tuesday night in Stewartsville and never managed to dig their way out. The Stewartsville-Osborn WildCards defeated the Mustangs, 54-25.
“I think it’s the little things, but then they’re snowballing into bigger things,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “We’re kind of dwindling and putting our heads down on the little things which is causing bigger things to happen because we’re still worried about the little thing. So, if we can take care of some little things, it’ll lead to some of those big things not happening as often.”
Stewartsville-Osborn jumped on North Nodaway early with seven points from Braxton Gibson and six points from Triston Auxier. The duo helped lead the Wildcards to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcards extended their lead to 19 with an 8-2 run over the first three minutes of the second quarter. North Nodaway’s Owen Martin provided the only offense in the first half of the second quarter with two 3-pointers.
“Owen Martin came out and gave us eight points tonight coming off of a week last week where he was sick most of the week,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got some kids stepping up in some big spots, we just need to fill out that five so that we have five on the floor that are in tune with each other.”
The Mustangs cut the lead to 14 before allowing Stewartsville-Osborn to end the half on an 11-0 run. Auxier led all scorers in the half with 15 points.
Mason Richardson and Damian Dailey scored the first two baskets of the second half for the Mustangs. The scoring ended there for North Nodaway as the two teams combined for just 13 points in the third quarter.
Jenkins said that Dailey was one of the bright spots for the Mustangs on Tuesday night.
“I think Damian Dailey played hard and he rebounded well,” Jenkins said. “We’re working on going into the post more often with his size and athletic ability.”
Martin led the Mustangs with eight points in the loss. Richardson finished with six and Dailey finished with five points. Jenkins said they have things they’d normally work to fix in practice but with a game Wednesday, they’ll have to wait to fix some of those issues.
“With a quick turnaround tomorrow at NCMC, you just have to watch some film and make those minor adjustments and try to fix those little things that are causing us to have those bigger issues,” Jenkins said.
After tomorrow afternoon’s game, the Mustangs will have a few weeks off before returning to the court on January 3 for a home game against Rock Port. North Nodaway will also add Aydan Blackford.
“We’ve got until the 27th off where we can take a break, rekindle ourselves with this long season and then head back into the gym,” Jenkins said. “We’ll reincorporate Aydan after his collarbone, get back to work and see what kind of team we’re going to be in the second half.”