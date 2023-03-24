NN Baseball.jpg
NORTH NODAWAY BASEBALL - Shown from left, first row: Keegan Hansen, Darron Bix, Jeremiah Dobbins, Damian Dailey, Sarah Wray, Andrew Phillips, Ethan Fry; second row: coach Cody Bix, manager Ridge Clements, Aydan Blackford, Preston Hansen, Blaine Clements, Brice Trimble, Mason Richardson, manager Weston Alexander and coach Cody Jenkins.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Last season was a rebuilding year for coach Cody Jenkins and the North Nodaway baseball program. The head coach knew he’d had a young team last season, but also knew that lessons learned from the 2-14 season could provide huge dividends this season.

“Not losing anybody from last year really helps,” Jenkins said. “We know where we started at, we know where we should be at.

