Last season was a rebuilding year for coach Cody Jenkins and the North Nodaway baseball program. The head coach knew he’d had a young team last season, but also knew that lessons learned from the 2-14 season could provide huge dividends this season.
“Not losing anybody from last year really helps,” Jenkins said. “We know where we started at, we know where we should be at.
“We are excited. We still have a young, experienced group, but we definitely have some pieces that we can work with that we are pretty excited about.”
The Mustang lineup will be led by a pair of juniors who each hit over .400 last season.
Aydan Blackford anchors the Mustangs both offensively and defensively as the team’s catcher. He hit .457 last season with a .612 on-base percentage.
“It is awesome,” Jenkins said of having his catcher back. “You can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a steady person back behind the plate who is a just a relay of me and (Coach Cody) Bix behind the plate and out on the field.”
Ethan Fry is capable of playing all over the infield and hit .421 last season with a trio of doubles.
Senior Darron Bix gives the team another solid bat to lean on after he hit .393 last season.
“I’m pretty excited for baseball,” Bix said. “Baseball has always been my sport. ... My goal is to improve my batting. And, of course everyone can say that they want to be better overall — better fielding and all that, they could just list everything. I think my big thing in particular is batting and getting that bat on the ball — and driving home a run. That is my goal right there.”
Bix is joined in outfield by fellow senior Damian Dailey who shared the team lead in doubles last season with Blackford and Fry while hitting .270. The rangy center fielder also gives Jenkins a glove he can trust in the middle of his defense.
“I’m pretty excited,” Dailey said. “I’m hoping to have a good season with all these boys.”
The senior class with Dailey and Bix along with Jeremiah Dobbins, Andrew Phillips and Sarah Wray hope to spark the growth of the program in their final seasons.
“As time goes on, we are going to be like mini-coaches in a way,” Bix said with a laugh.
Phillips played in just seven games last season, but was effective at the plate batting .353.
Pitching will be the key for growth for the Mustangs as they return their top two pitchers Brice Trimble and Fry.
Fry had a 8.30 ERA in 28 2/3 innings with 35 strikeouts. Trimble finished with 26 innings pitched and 55 strikeouts with a 14.81 ERA.
“We learned that we have to compete every single game, and we started doing that towards the end of the year,” Jenkins said. “Our pitch counts definitely went down. ... Anytime you get up against that pitch count, it is very limiting, so you have to be very precise about what you are wanting to get done and how you are wanting to get it done.
“We brought all of our pitchers back from last year with Brice and Ethan and Mason (Richardson) and Andrew Phillips who didn’t really get to pitch a whole lot last year due to injury.”
The pitching staff may have a key addition with freshman Blaine Clements having played a lot of baseball at younger levels and coming in as a tall, hard-throwing pitcher.
“Blaine Clements is going to be a beast,” Dailey said. “He can throw a ball pretty quick.”
Other experienced returners to the lineup include Preston Hansen and Mason Richardson.
North Nodaway will play its home opener on Friday night against Gilman City/North Daviess.
“I think this year, we can take the culture in the right direction to improving the team and scoring some more wins,” Bix said.