North Nodaway’s numbers across sports continue to shrink, but the Mustangs have continued to find success in recent seasons, especially individually.
Andrea Jenkins and Mason Casner highlighted those accomplishments by qualifying for state in cross country and track and field respectively and both return to lead their respective teams.
The boys basketball team continued to show improvement and the girls team fought despite exceedingly poor injury luck.
Baseball and volleyball also built behind young groups.
Here is some of what to watch for from each team in the new year.
Cross Country
Andrea Jenkins is the big returner for the Mustangs in cross country after making the trip to Columbia for state last season by finishing 63rd with a 23:44.8. Northwest Missouri is incredibly tough for small-school cross country and Jenkins has shown that she can compete with the best.
The boys group had a young group of runners give the sport a try last season and they are hopeful to build up to fielding a 5-man team in future seasons.
Volleyball
It was the first year for Cari Cline coaching the Mustangs and they managed three wins to match the second-most in program history. The graduation of Jacquelyn Cline and Sarah Chestnut leave big shoes to fill.
Senior Lauren Herndon will lead the team as one of the 275 Conference’s top hitters. Around Herndon, it will be about building the skill sets of their young players. Addalea Barcus showed a lot of promise during her freshman season and will be counted on for even more as a senior.
Lacy Riley, Amy Richards and Andrea Jenkins add to the returners who got a taste of varsity action last season.
Girls Basketball
Coach Sami Jackson is always going to have the Mustangs playing hard and last season was no exception as they managed nine wins despite losing Saryn Brown for the season in the first week of the season.
The team must replace Jacquelyn Cline and any Class 1 team that loses a player who is playing at the collegiate level is going to miss that player. Lauren Herndon was one of the most improved players in the area last year as she stepped into Brown’s role as the team’s second-leading scorer.
With Brown’s return to the team as a senior, the Mustangs will have an exciting 1-2 punch her and Herdon. The key will be developing around those two and having offensive threats because Jackson’s teams will always bring the defensive intensity.
Addalea Barcus, Lacy Riley and Angie Parker are the leading candidates to fill in those gaps around Herndon and Brown.
Boys Basketball
Each of the last two seasons, point guard Aydan Blackford has begun the year with a broken collarbone. A healthy Blackford would go a long way to setting the Mustangs up to make a jump in 2023-2024.
Blackford is one of the best players in the 275 Conference, but North Nodaway has focused on building his supporting cast with their star missing half the season the last two years.
Ethan Fry, Brice Trimble and Preston Hansen add to the group of seniors with Blackford. Mason Richardson and Brice Trimble will return to big roles while Blaine Clements is likely to have a bigger role in the post.
Track & Field
Mason Casner returns as a state qualifier for the boys team, and the girls are also hopeful for the return of a state qualifier after Sayrn Brown missed her junior season with injury.
As a sophomore, Brown took fourth in the state in the high jump. Casner advanced to state in the long jump as a first-year athlete as a sophomore. Both will be expected to be leaders this season.
The team saw great growth in numbers last season and had good results with an almost entirely first-year roster. This season will be about continuing to see growth.
Baseball
Mustang baseball saw Aydan Blackford and Brice Trimble become two of the top hitters in the area last season. Those two led an offense that made massive strides last season.
The key, as it is for every small-school baseball program, will be to develop its pitching. Brice Trimble and Ethan Fry are the senior leaders of the staff, and sophomore Blaine Clements had one of his best outings of the season in the district tournament last season.
Behind those three and Mason Richardson, the Mustangs will hope that the depth of their pitching becomes a strength.