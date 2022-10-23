OREGON, Mo. — Dual-sport athletes are not a new thing for the area Class 1 schools with this fall alone, Platte Valley’s Emalee Langford playing softball and cross country; North Nodaway’s Gannon Volner doing cross country and football, and Nodaway Valley’s Gabe Wieland and Dylan Walker doing cross country and football.
North Nodaway did something a little more unique this fall with a dual-sport team. Sophomore Andrea Jenkins was the only North Nodaway girl to go out for cross country this season and she is also the libero for the volleyball team.
Being the only girl on the cross-country team, that meant Jenkins was set up to run a lot of practice miles by herself this fall, and that was unacceptable to her volleyball teammates who volunteered to run with Jenkins at practice this fall.
“It was just really cool to have all of us go out of our way to support each other and be with each other,” senior Jacquelyn Cline said.
All but two members of the Mustang team ran with her through the season. For Cline, that is just one example of how the Mustangs’ season transcends their win/loss record.
“I think that just showed our team and who we are, how close we are and how we are there for everyone,” Cline said.
On the court, North Nodaway (3-17) saw their season end in the Class 1, District 16 Tournament in Oregon. Rock Port swept the Mustangs 25-8, 25-14 and 25-16 on Saturday.
“I don’t think our record really matters because we improved so much from last year,” junior Lauren Herndon said.
The loss marked the end of the volleyball careers of seniors Sarah Chesnut and Cline. The pair helped grow the fifth-year program over their four seasons.
“Overall, I feel like I’ve been through a lot with the volleyball program at our school — just different coaches, different players, all around, just everything has changed every year that I’ve been here,” Cline said. “But I think this team is definitely one of my favorite teams. We are super close.
“It was really fun sharing this with her (Chesnut). We played MPR league when we were little. We made it clear to her.”
This season, the Mustangs broke in a very young group around their seniors and Herndon. With three freshmen and two sophomores seeing a lot of time on the floor, first-year coach Cari Cline was impressed with the growth the team showed this year.
“We saw a lot of improvement,” Cari Cline said. “… I think the future looks good.”
The first-year coach also cherished the opportunity to coach her daughter her senior year. Cari Cline took the job as a volunteer as a school-board member as well when the team was struggling to find someone to coach.
“As a parent, you wonder what your kid is like when you are not around,” Cari Cline said. “Even though I was around, I was really proud of the way she continued to lead by example. She had gotten more vocal too. … I was really proud of how she treated the freshmen, encouraging them and getting them involved.”
Jacquelyn Cline says she enjoyed having not only her mom, but assistant coach Jody Thompson work with the team.
“It was really fun having her as a coach, I think it made us a lot closer and it was good for your relationship,” Jacquelyn Cline said. “Also having Jody there with my mom, they did really well together. They’ve really helped our team a lot and just made us better people and players.”
Herndon will be one of the 275 Conference’s top returners next season as a senior and the team hopes to continue to make strides with their young group and young program.
“They just really learned — those freshmen girls, I am really excited to play with them next year,” Herndon said.