North Nodaway senior Sarah Chesnut, left, and freshman Addalea Barcus get set for play on Saturday in Oregon. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

OREGON, Mo. — Dual-sport athletes are not a new thing for the area Class 1 schools with this fall alone, Platte Valley’s Emalee Langford playing softball and cross country; North Nodaway’s Gannon Volner doing cross country and football, and Nodaway Valley’s Gabe Wieland and Dylan Walker doing cross country and football.

North Nodaway did something a little more unique this fall with a dual-sport team. Sophomore Andrea Jenkins was the only North Nodaway girl to go out for cross country this season and she is also the libero for the volleyball team.

