OREGON, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs took a season full of adversity and turned that into 17 wins for the second time in three years. The Mustangs’ season came to an end in the district tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at the hands of the South Holt Knights who outscored the Mustangs 44-25 after the first quarter on their way to a 55-37 win.
“We came in and knew that if we worked, we were going to be up there with the big dogs,” Mustangs coach Sami Jackson said. “Saylor went down and everybody else started doubting us. Then two days later, Kelsey goes down and then you could feel that we started doubting us. And regardless of this game — win, lose or draw — these guys proved that they’re still a top dog and still capable of winning big games.
“Tonight was a big game feel and I think that got to us a little bit, but I still think they’re up there as a great team and one of the best I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”
Despite the loss of Brown, the Mustangs’ offense averaged 47 points per game — the second most over the last 13 years. Defensively, North Nodaway improved by three points per game and allowed fewer than 40 points per game for the sixth time over that same 13-year span.
The Mustangs will return nine of their 11 players next season, but the two seniors will leave major holes in the North Nodaway lineup.
“This is one I’ve been thinking about a lot because we are losing big pieces to our system, but we’re returning more for the first time since I became coach,” Jackson said. “These two seniors that are leaving us, they’re the last group of seniors that came in as freshmen and knew they were going to sit the bench because they had so much in front of them. They never let that hold them back and they started getting big minutes last year and they just ran with it.
“Jadon (Dobbins) was definitely our floor general and Karissa (Oberhauser) had to deal with a lot more this year because of her position and her size and had to sit out a couple of weeks in the middle of the year. Those two just gave their heart and soul to everything: practices, team dinners, whatever it was—they were there showing this team what it’s all about.”
Wednesday’s game began with the Knights and Mustangs trading runs. South Holt took the momentum first with five points in the first minute and a half. Jackie Cline’s three-pointer began an 8-0 run for North Nodaway in which the sophomore guard was responsible for five of those points.
South Holt guard Rayleigh Guyer was a problem for the Mustangs in the loss and that started with the junior’s six first quarter points. Guyer’s free throws with 1:32 left in the first gave the Knights an 11-10 lead. Dobbins gave North Nodaway its final lead of the game with two free throws to end the first quarter.
Fouls became a problem for the Mustangs in the second quarter with both Cline and Dobbins having two early fouls. The Knights took advantage, beginning the period with an 8-0 run to take a 19-12 lead.
The Mustangs cut the lead to three with free throws on back-to-back possessions. But Guyer’s big game continued with a three-pointer in response to the free throws and seven total points over the final 2:41 of the half. Guyer’s final basket gave her 15 first-half points and South Holt a 28-16 lead.
“Yes, their defense kind of started getting to us and it wasn’t really the mistakes that got us, but the silly fouls,” Jackson said. “We’ve been talking for the past month that if you make a mistake, you go make up for it. That doesn’t mean you make a foul and we were bailing them out in that situation.”
The Knights opened the half with a three-pointer and a 9-3 run. South Holt led by as many as 19 in the third quarter despite two 3-pointers from Dobbins.
Cline and Herndon opened the fourth quarter with baskets that cut the Knight’s lead to 13. But that’s as close as the Mustangs would get as South Holt outscored them 12-7 over the final six minutes.
Dobbins led North Nodaway with 10 points in her final game. Saryn Brown finished with eight points and Cline was third on the team with seven. The young group of Brown, Herndon and Cline has Jackson excited for the future.
“I think that was our blessing in disguise,” Jackson said. “With Saylor and Kelsey both going out for the year, Lauren was coming off the bench and Ellaina (Renfro) was getting minutes here and there, but they got so much experience this year that most freshmen don’t usually get. They’re going to come into next year with confidence and just the overall knowing of how we do things. Even if Saylor comes back half-speed, we’d still have her leadership. One thing Lindsi and I have said all year is that she is like another coach on the bench. She’s not afraid to tell us to switch it up or something to change and that is the kind of leadership I’m excited to have back next year.”