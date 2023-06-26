ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — “Growing up in Worth County, you always knew there was a standard set and you wanted to step into those shoes,” Worth County graduate Eli Mullock said.
It didn’t matter what shoes Mullock was stepping into during his Tigers’ career, he shined in all of them. But on no day more than in a borrowed pair of cleats in the 2011 Show-Me Showdown against Lucas Schawang and Mound City’s dynasty.
Twelve years after that game, Mullock and Schawang shared the field again. This time it was at the 2023 All-Star Game in St. Joseph where both were inducted into the Missouri 8-Man Football Hall of Fame.
“He is a great competitor, always fun to play against,” Schawang said. “You always zeroed in on those games when you were going to play Worth County. It was kinda always you versus him and whoever got the better of the game was going to win the game. Our senior year he got the better of me at the end, but it is just an honor to go in with him. Such a great athlete and great player as well.”
Mound City came into the 2011 season looking for history with Schawang as their senior quarterback. The Panthers were attempting to secure the first 4-peat in Missouri 8-Man Football history.
“Lucas was a special player for Mound City,” Hall of Fame Tiger coach Chuck Borey said. “He was kinda like the Eli of Mound City, I guess you’d say. And Eli was kinda like our Lucas.”
Schawang’s Panthers had lost just two games in their three championship seasons — both to the Tigers. Each time, the Panthers responded in the postseason by beating the Tigers on the way to the state title.
“We just enjoyed playing them,” Schawang said. “It was always fun and it was the most competitive game — every season that we played them, it was probably the most competitive one. We just knew that it was going to be a dogfight and we looked forward to it every time.”
That set the table for the 2011 season with Mullock and Schawang leading their respective powerhouses. They were the two leading rushers in the state that year with Mullock running for 2,308 yards and 52 touchdowns and Schawang running for 2,022 yards with 33 touchdowns.
“The northwest corner of Missouri has always kinda been known for the 8-man football,” Mullock said. “… That was a game that you just take it play by play.”
Worth County had beaten Mound City in the regular season, but in order to get that elusive state championship, the Tigers were going to have to beat the Panthers again — this time on the biggest stage that 8-man football had seen.
For the first time, Borey had gotten the chance he’d fought years for. The 8-Man State Championship was to be played in the same location as the other state championships at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.
“I was on the football advisory committee for several years with Coach (Kelly) Donahue from Blue Springs,” Borey said. “He was huge, because I would bring up moving 8-man to the same venue that 11-man is — just because our kids work just as hard as 11-man kids. We used to go to Missouri Western all the time and I’m not knocking Missouri Western, but the kids go down there to St. Joe all the time so it just isn’t anything real special. … Donahue was huge in helping me get that game to St. Louis. That was kinda the icing on the cake because we were able to go down there.”
The Tigers were dealt an unusual blow on the way to the game as they practiced on the turf at Missouri Western’s indoor facility. One of Mullock’s cleats broke in the turf.
“On the turf in there, my cleats blew out — the bottom of them just fell off,” Mullock said. “We were heading down to St. Louis right after that, but a friend had another pair he was willing to lend me and they fit great and seemed to work.”
Without too many other options, Mullock borrowed a pair from quarterback Bryce Ross.
“Obviously, I was a little nervous with him not having the same cleats he had all year, but obviously, it didn’t make a difference for him,” Borey said.
With Ross’ footwear, Mullock saved his best performance for his last. The running back rushed for 248 yards and had an interception. He had a championship record seven total touchdowns — including on a kick return — and scored 48 of the Tigers’ 50 points in a 50-20 win.
“It is not like we put any different plays in so they didn’t know where Eli was going to come from,” Borey said. “It is just his athletic ability and he was able to follow the blockers so well. … Not only was the speed there, but he was very patient and knew when to hit the speed button and go through there.”
In the second quarter, it looked as though the Panthers may have a chance at the 4-peat. Thomas Shifflet scored on a 1-yard run for a 20-14 Mound City lead.
Worth County scored the game’s final 36 points for the championship.
“We hadn’t trailed in many games that year so you never know how the guys are going to respond, so you just look for the big plays like that to turn things around and keep the confidence moving forward,” Mullock said.
With the score 36-20, it appeared Schawang and the Panthers had one rally left in them. They got down to the 7-yard line, but Worth County held on downs and Mullock needed just one play. The speedy senior sprinted 73 yards for what amounted to the championship-sealing touchdown.
“Speed — I think he still has the state record for Class 1 down at the state track meet for the 100-meter dash,” Borey said. “So obviously, speed was a huge asset for him.”
The win marked five-straight seasons where either the Panthers or Tigers won the state title with Worth County’s 2007 and 2011 bookending the Panthers’ trio. Mound City has the most 8-man titles with eight while Worth County and North Andrew will try to match that total this season as they sit in second tied at seven. South Holt has four and no one else has more than two.
Missouri 8-Man Football Hall of Fame
Class of 2015
Chuck Borey, coach, Worth County
Jared Finley, player, Worth County
Class of 2016
Tony Sly, player, Fairfax
Mike Buckler, coach, South Holt
Class of 2018
Tim Sybert, player, North Andrew
Mark Juhl, coach, St. Joseph Christian
Class of 2019
Dan Collins, coach, Stanberry & Platte Valley
Class of 2020
Ryan Hackett, player, West Nodaway
Vernon Pike, coach, DeKalb
Class of 2021
Macon Allen, player, King City
Jim Schultz, coach, North Andrew
Class of 2022
Daniel Carpenter, player, Hardin-Central
Brian Messer, coach, Mound City
Class of 2023
Eli Mullock, player, Worth County
Lucas Schawang, player, Mound City