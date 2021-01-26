DEARBORN, Mo. – Platte Valley has gone through a gauntlet of a schedule this season and came into the North Platte Invitational on a three-game losing streak with two losses by 30 points.
Platte Valley appeared to be heading toward another big loss before rallying from 16 points down and a chance to win with two seconds left in the game. Platte Valley missed two of three free throws and a missed put-back and fell to West Platte 61-60.
“I told them it’s okay to be disappointed because you expect a lot out of yourselves, but don’t go out of the locker room hanging your head because I thought we did a lot of great things, just came up one point short,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “I think we have a lot of things we can hang out hat on that we did well that game.”
The Blue Jays caught Platte Valley off guard in the first half with an array of 3-pointers. West Platte made four 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Valley responded with two 3-pointers and eight points from sophomore guard Memphis Bliley.
West Platte outscored Platte Valley 18-9 in the second quarter. The Blue Jays expanded their lead with five more three-pointers to take a 38-25 lead into halftime.
“I told Coach (Dustin) Skoglund that if they had scored more points from the three-point line than they did two-pointers, I would have taken that,” Jermain said. “I didn’t think they would hit nine of them.”
West Platte came out of halftime and immediately made its 10th three-pointer of the game. Platte Valley then went back down the court and air balled its 3-point attempt.
The Valley made a stop on the Blue Jays' next possession and turned that stop into a 19-2 run.
Matt Jermain began the run with his second 3-pointer of the game. Trever McQueen took it from there, converting a layup and then back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Platte Valley to within five.
After a West Platte basket, Gabe Nothstine answered with a layup to get Platte Valley back to within five.
“He really did a great job and took two or three charges in the second half and that probably slowed their penetration down a little bit too because they were a little bit more leery of going in there,” Jermain said. “I thought he did a lot of good things and on the offensive end. I thought he did a great job of posting up.”
Bliley then converted on a layup and free throw to complete the 3-point play to cut the lead to two. Jermain then hit his third 3-pointer of the game to give Platte Valley the lead. West Platte regained the lead for all of 20 seconds before 4-straight points from Nothstine gave Platte Valley a 3-point lead.
The Blue Jays grabbed the first lead of the fourth quarter after ending the third quarter tied at 48 on their first possession. The senior duo of Nothstine and McQueen answered West Platte’s score with a 7-2 run to take a 55-52 lead with 5:52 left in the game.
West Platte responded with a run that ended at five after two free throws from Bliley that tied the game once again. Nothstine then missed two free throws and the Blue Jays turned that into a layup and free throw to take a three-point lead.
McQueen cut the lead to one on a layup with 31 seconds left in the game. West Platte took nine seconds off the clock before a foul sent them to the free throw line. The Blue Jays made just 1-of-2, giving Platte Valley 20 seconds and a 2-point deficit.
Platte Valley ran the clock down to two seconds before McQueen took a 3-pointer to try and win the game. McQueen missed, but drew a foul on the play to give him three free throws.
After missing the first, the senior guard knocked down the second. McQueen’s third attempt bounced off the rim and into Nothstine’s hands, but his put-back bounced out and gave Platte Valley its third one-point loss of the season.
“I told him sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way,” Jermain said. “But the next game, we’d want him in that situation again with the ball in his hands with a chance to win. That’s who we’d want there and all you can do is do what comes forward from here and not dwell on what happened there.”
McQueen led the team with 18 points, Nothstine finished with 14 and Bliley finished with 12. Matt Jermain was fourth on the team with 11 points.
Platte Valley will try and end its 4-game losing streak on Thursday against North Platte who has lost nine-straight since beginning the season 2-0. Thursday’s matchup will end a streak of five-straight games against teams with a winning record.
“I don’t know that we would be where we are if we hadn’t played that competition,” Jermain said. “If you just look at our record, you’ll say it’s been a tough season and it has, but I don’t know how we could have played a tougher schedule than we have up to this point. I think because of that, we’re way ahead of where we would have been because of that.”